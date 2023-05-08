Imperiale Racing: ottimo inizio nel Campionato Italiano GT Sprint

Il team di Mirandola ha schierato in pista due Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo affidate a Dmitry Gvazava (ANA) e Philippe Denes (USA) con il numero #54, Giuseppe Fascicolo (ITA) e Massimo Ciglia (ITA) con il numero #16.

è stato protagonista di un weekend davvero ottimo, spinto dalla determinazione di tutto il team. Già nelle prove libere l’equipaggio aveva dimostrato un buon potenziale grazie al terzo posto ottenuto nella seconda e ultima sessione.

In Q1 Gvazava ha colto un quinto posto con il tempo di 1’33”525, mentre nel Q2 Denes ha portato la sua Huracàn fino alla seconda piazzola sulla griglia di partenza stampando un 1’32”390 e mettendosi nelle condizioni di correre una grande gara due.

In gara uno Gvazava e Denes sono andati molto forte, ma nello sviluppo della sfida hanno dovuto lasciare qualche posizione ed hanno tagliato il traguardo in quarta posizione, comunque un ottimo inizio per la stagione. Decisamente positiva gara due dove il duo della scuderia di Mirandola ha colto un secondo posto di grande prestigio dopo una gara corsa col coltello fra i denti.

, quella guidata da Giuseppe Fascicolo e Massimo Ciglia. I due hanno dominato dal venerdì alla domenica la classe AM, rimanendo davanti in entrambe le sessioni di prove libere e ottenendo due pole position. Nel Q1 Fascicolo ha fatto stampare un ottimo 1’34”592, mentre nel Q2 Ciglia ha fermato il cronometro in 1’33”609.

Entrambe le gare si sono poi concluse con altrettante affermazioni, proiettando l’equipaggio in cima alla classifica di campionato. Un risultato che ha permesso loro di cominciare la stagione nel migliore dei modi.

“È stato un bellissimo inizio di campionato! Siamo soddisfatti ma siamo anche sicuri che c’è molto margine per migliorare; si è trattato di un bel weekend in cui l’intero team ha lavorato in maniera estremamente unita, nonostante fosse la prima volta tutti insieme.

Abbiamo potuto supportare i nostri piloti con sessioni di brief, debrief e simulatore, abbiamo analizzato i dati nel dettaglio e questo approccio si è rivelato vincente e formativo.

Tutti si sono sentiti parte di una squadra professionale, e questo ci ha consentito di raccogliere risultati importanti con soddisfazione”.

Il prossimo appuntamento è previsto a Monza nel weekend del 25 giugno.

Classifica Piloti PRO-AM | Round 1 di 4

1. Nurmi-Castro pt. 32

2. Sandrucci-Kelstrup pt. 32

3. Gvazava-Denes pt. 27

4. Gnos-Greco pt. 23

5. Mazzola-Coluccio pt. 18

Classifica Piloti AM | Round 1 di 4

1. Ciglia-Fascicolo pt. 40

2. Magnoni-Bodellini pt. 30

fONTE https://www.imperialeracing.it/

08.05.2023 – Two wins out of two in the AM class and a podium in PRO-AM. This is the haul of Imperiale Racing at the end of the first race of the Italian GT Sprint Championship held at the Misano World Circuit this past weekend.

The team from Mirandola fielded two Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo cars driven by Dmitry Gvazava (ANA) and Philippe Denes (USA) with number #54, and Giuseppe Fascicolo (ITA) and Massimo Ciglia (ITA) with number #16.

The #54 crew

had a truly outstanding weekend, driven by the determination of the whole team. Already in free practice, the crew showed good potential with third place in the second and final session. In Q1, Gvazava achieved fifth place with a time of 1’33”525s, while in Q2, Denes brought his Huracàn to the second spot on the starting grid with a time of 1’32”390s, putting himself in a good position for a great race two.

In race one, Gvazava and Denes went very fast, but in the course of the challenge, they had to concede some positions and crossed the finish line in fourth place, still a great start to the season. Race two was definitely positive, where the duo of the Mirandola team secured a second place of great prestige after a race fought tooth and nail.

The race of the Lamborghini #16

driven by Giuseppe Fascicolo and Massimo Ciglia, was also outstanding. The two dominated the AM class from Friday to Sunday, staying ahead in both free practice sessions and claiming two pole positions. In Q1, Fascicolo set an excellent time of 1’34”592s, while in Q2, Ciglia stopped the clock at 1’33”609s.

Both races ended with equally impressive results, propelling the crew to the top of the championship standings. A result that allowed them to start the season in the best possible way

Luca Del Grosso (Team Manager):

“It was a great start to the championship! We are satisfied but we are also sure that there is a lot of room for improvement; it was a nice weekend where the whole team worked extremely unitedly, despite being together for the first time. We were able to support our drivers with briefing, debriefing and simulator sessions, we analyzed the data in detail, and this approach proved to be successful and educational. Everyone felt part of a professional team, and this allowed us to satisfactorily achieve important results”.

The next round is scheduled in Monza on June 25th.

PRO-AM Drivers’ Classification | Round 1 of 4

1. Nurmi-Castro pt. 32

2. Sandrucci-Kelstrup pt. 32

3. Gvazava-Denes pt. 27

4. Gnos-Greco pt. 23

5. Mazzola-Coluccio pt. 18

AM Drivers’ Classification | Round 1 of 4

1. Ciglia-Fascicolo pt. 40

2. Magnoni-Bodellini pt. 30

Calendar 2023

Round 1: Misano May 5-7

Round 2: Monza June 23-25

Round 3: Mugello September 29 – October 1

Round 4: Imola October 27-29

Fonte https://www.imperialeracing.it/