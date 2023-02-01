Record e curiosità del Tennis in vista dei tornei del 2023

Riparte la stagione e basta dare un’occhiata alle statistiche delle ultime previsioni sul tennis per scoprire quali sono i tennisti migliori, tutti gli atleti che nel 2023 si candidano a volare alto nei principali tornei del Grande Slam.

Ranking Atp: il dominio spagnolo

La classifica ATP live mette in evidenza il dominio spagnolo nelle prime due posizioni, il giovane Alcaraz che a soli 19 anni domina al primo posto con 6820 punti inseguito dal trentaseienne Nadal alla seconda posizione con 5770 punti.

Al terzo posto c’è il norvegese Casper Ruud che nel 2022 ha sfiorato ben due trofei raggiungendo la finale nel Roland Garros e agli US Open, perdendo rispettivamente contro Nadal e Alcaraz.

Quarta posizione per Tsitsipas e i suoi 5610 punti, il giovane tennista greco è inseguito dal Maestro Djokovic al quinto posto con 4865 punti, mentre Rublev scivola al sesto posto. Settimo posto per il canadese Auger Aliassime seguito da Medvedev, nona posizione per l’americano Fritz e decimo posto per la giovane promessa danese Rune.

Gli italiani scivolano in basso e Berrettini si ferma alla posizione 14, mentre Sinner si trova al numero 16 del Ranking ATP. Da tenere d’occhio è il giovane Musetti che sale alla posizione 19.

Nadal contro Djokovic: i più grandi vincitori del Grande Slam

Attualmente è lo spagnolo a dominare questa classifica per 1 solo torneo in più sul serbo, Nadal si trova a quota 22 tornei vinti e Djokovic 21, per quanto riguarda le finali disputate è Djokovic il campione con 32, mentre Nadal vola a quota 30.

In questa speciale classifica al terzo posto c’è Federer con 20 titoli del Grande Slam, segue Sampras con 14.

Alla luce di questi dati, tutto lascia pensare che nel 2023 ci sarà una grandissima sfida Nadal – Djokovic all’ultimo colpo di Slam.

Altri record e curiosità statistiche all time sul tennis

Il record per numero di partite vinte negli Slam rimane di Federer con ben 369 match in cui ha trionfato, segue Djokovic con 334 partite vinte e al terzo posto c’è Nadal con 313 vittorie.

Per quanto riguarda la superficie del campo sono diverse le curiosità, il campione assoluto sul cemento è ancora Federer con 191 vittorie, segue Djokovic con 163 trionfi e chiude il podio il solito Nadal con 143 gare vinte. Quarto posto per Agassi sul cemento con 127 vittorie, al quinto posto della classifica all time c’è Sampras con 116 trionfi sui campi di cemento.

Sui campi di terra battuta il migliore in assoluto è Nadal con 112 vittorie, segue Djokovic con 86 vittorie e chiude il podio Vilas con 76 trionfi. “Soltanto” 73 vittorie sui campi di terra battuta per Federer.

Sull’erba è Jimmy Connors a dominare la classifica con 106 vittorie, segue Federer con 105 e chiude il podio Djokovic con 86 vittorie. Nadal in questa speciale classifica si trova al nono posto con 58 vittorie sui campi d’erba.

Tennis records and trivia ahead of 2023 tournaments

The season starts again and just take a look at the statistics of the latest tennis predictions to find out who the top tennis players are, all the athletes who will be bidding to fly high in the major Grand Slam tournaments in 2023.

Atp Ranking: Spanish dominance

The live ATP ranking highlights the Spanish dominance in the first two positions, the young Alcaraz at just 19 years old dominating in first place with 6820 points followed by the 36-year-old Nadal in second place with 5770 points.

In third place is Norway’s Casper Ruud who came close to two trophies in 2022, reaching the final at Roland Garros and the US Open, losing to Nadal and Alcaraz respectively.

Fourth position for Tsitsipas and his 5610 points, the young Greek tennis player is chased by Djokovic in fifth place with 4865 points, while Rublev slips to sixth. Seventh place for the Canadian Auger Aliassime followed by Medvedev, ninth place for the American Fritz and tenth place for the young Danish hopeful Rune.

The Italians slide down and Berrettini stops at position 14, while Sinner is at number 16 in the ATP Ranking. Worth keeping an eye on is young Musetti who rises to position 19.

Nadal versus Djokovic: The greatest Grand Slam winners

The Spaniard currently dominates this ranking by just 1 tournament more than the Serb, Nadal stands at 22 tournaments won and Djokovic at 21, in terms of finals played it is Djokovic who is the champion with 32, while Nadal flies at 30.

In this special ranking in third place is Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles, followed by Sampras with 14.

In light of these figures, everything suggests that in 2023 there will be a great Nadal – Djokovic last-slam challenge.

Other all-time records and statistical trivia on tennis

The record for number of matches won in Slams remains with Federer with an impressive 369 matches in which he has triumphed, followed by Djokovic with 334 matches won and in third place is Nadal with 313 victories.

As far as the court surface is concerned, there are several curiosities. The absolute champion on cement is still Federer with 191 victories, followed by Djokovic with 163 triumphs and the podium is completed by the usual Nadal with 143 matches won. Fourth place for Agassi on cement with 127 victories, in fifth place in the all-time ranking is Sampras with 116 triumphs on cement courts.

On clay courts the best overall is Nadal with 112 victories, followed by Djokovic with 86 and Vilas with 76 triumphs. ‘Only’ 73 victories on clay courts for Federer.

On grass it is Jimmy Connors who dominates the ranking with 106 victories, followed by Federer with 105 and Djokovic with 86. Nadal is in ninth place in this special ranking with 58 victories on grass courts.