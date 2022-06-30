Bardiani CSF Faizanè: Sibiu Cycling Tour

Dal 2 al 5 luglio al via del Sibiu Cycling Tour

Da questo sabato 2 luglio 6 atleti della Bardiani CSF Faizanè saranno al via del Sibiu Cycling Tour, la corsa a tappe rumena appuntamento fisso del calendario di luglio del #Greenteam.

Sabato al via il Sibiu Cycling Tour, la gara a tappe rumena che vedrà impegnata la Bardiani CSF Faizanè insieme a 6 team World Tour e svariati team Professional e Continental.

Sabato in programma il crono-prologo,

da domenica la prima tappa in linea, mentre martedì in programma due semi-tappe una mattutina e l’altra pomeridiana.

Al via per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè ci saranno 6 atleti, guidati in ammiraglia da Luca Amoriello e Mirko Rossato.

Tra i leader annunciati Filippo Fiorelli, che domenica scorsa ai campionati italiani ha dimostrato un’ottima condizione chiudendo 6°, appena dietro al quartetto leader della corsa nel quale era presente il neo-campione italiano Filippo Zana.

Con lui Enrico Battaglin e Luca Colnaghi, rispettivamente dodicesimo e tredicesimo ai recenti campionati italiani su strada.

Spazio anche ai giovani atleti del team

con Alessio Martinelli, pronto a testare la sua completa ripresa dall’infortunio in vista del Giro della Valle d’Aosta e Martin Marcellusi, reduce da un buon Giro d’Italia U23 e attivo in fuga ai campionati italiani.

Completa la formazione un altro dei fuggitivi del recente campionato italiano, Manuele Tarozzi.

La formazione:

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Alessio Martinelli (2001)

Martin Marcellusi (2000)

Manuele Tarozzi (1998)

DS Luca Amoriello, Mirko Rossato.

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: FROM SATURDAY THE OFFICIAL START OF SIBIU CYCLING TOUR.

From this Saturday 2nd of July 6 riders of the Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of the Sibiu Cycling Tour, the Romanian stage race, fixed appointment of the July calendar of the #Greenteam.

The Sibiu Cycling Tour, the Romanian stage race that will see Bardiani CSF Faizanè together with 6 World Tour teams and various Professional and Continental teams, kicks off on Saturday.

The time trial-prologue is scheduled for Saturday, the first stage will start on Sunday, while two semi-stages are scheduled for Tuesday, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. At the start for the Bardiani CSF Faizanè there will be 6 riders, led in the teamcar by Luca Amoriello and Mirko Rossato.

Among the leaders announced Filippo Fiorelli, who last Sunday at the Italian championships showed an excellent condition by finishing 6th, just behind the leading quartet of the race in which the new Italian champion Filippo Zana was present. With him Enrico Battaglin and Luca Colnaghi, respectively twelfth and thirteenth at the recent Italian road championships.

Space also for the young riders of the team with Alessio Martinelli, ready to test his complete recovery from the injury in view of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta and Martin Marcellusi, fresh from a good Giro d’Italia U23 and active on the run to the Italian championships. Another of the escapees of the recent Italian championship, Manuele Tarozzi, completes the line-up.

The line-up:

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Alessio Martinelli (2001)

Martin Marcellusi (2000)

Manuele Tarozzi (1998)

DS Luca Amoriello, Mirko Rossato.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling