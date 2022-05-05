Bardiani CSF Faizanè: GP Industrie del Marmo

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: QUESTA DOMENICA 6 ATLETI AL VIA DEL GP INDUSTRIE DEL MARMO

Nel week-end della grande partenza del Giro d’Italia in Ungheria, i giovani del team continueranno l’attività sulle strade italiane. Appuntamento al GP Industrie del Marmo, al via 6 atleti Under23.

Domenica 8 maggio, mentre parte della squadra sarà impegnata nella grande partenza del giro d’Italia in Ungheria, 6 atleti del team saranno al via del GP Industrie del Marmo, appuntamento riservato agli atleti Under23.

Progetto giovani che continua a raccogliere importanti successi e piazzamenti. Già due successi per Alessio Martinelli. Una vittoria per Martin Marcellusi, ma anche importanti podi tra GP Liberazione e Carpathian Race. Ottimi piazzamenti in top10 anche per i due classe 2003 Alessandro Pinarello e Giulio Pellizzari, oltre che per Alessio Nieri in top10 nella crono-scalata del Carpathian Race. Saranno proprio loro i selezionati per questa domenica 8 maggio, insieme ad Alex Tolio. A guidare la formazione in ammiraglia ci sarà il DS Mirko Rossato.

La formazione:

Alessio Martinelli (2001)

Martin Marcelusi (2000)

Alessio Nieri (2001)

Alex Tolio (2000)

Giulio Pelizzari (2003)

Alessandro Pinarello (2003)

DS Mirko Rossato

