Tour of The Alps e Giro del Belvedere

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: DA LUNEDì AL VIA IL TOUR OF THE ALPS.

BELVEDERE E RECIOTO NEL MIRINO PER IL PROGETTO GIOVANI.

Mentre questo week-end si chiuderà un’intensa settimana di attività, da lunedì subito al via nuove gare. Sei atleti saranno al via del Tour of the Alps dal 18 al 22 aprile. I ragazzi del progetto giovani saranno invece al via del Giro del Belvedere e del Palio del Recioto.

Mentre questo week-end si concluderà un’intensa settimana di corsa, con le ultime due tappe del tour of Turkey, da lunedì il team sarà al via del Tour of The Alps.

TOUR OF THE ALPS

Sono 6 gli atleti selezionati dai direttori sportivi, Roberto Reverberi e Alessandro Donati che guideranno il team dall’ammiraglia. Una prova molto importante che insieme ai prossimi impegni darà i primi importanti riscontri in vista dell’attesa selezione per il Giro d’Italia.

Al via ci sarà Filippo Zana di rientro da un periodo in altura e di preparazione. Al suo fianco Enrico Battaglin, reduce invece dalla trasferta belga così come lo scalatore Jonathan Canaveral. Al loro fianco 3 atleti reduci dal Giro di Sicilia, ossia i 2 scalatori Luca Covili ed Omar El Gouzi, insieme a Luca Rastelli.

Un Tour of The Alps che come sempre vedrà al via numerosi team World Tour, ben 10 e alcuni tra i migliori team Professional, ben 7. La gara sarà trasmessa in diretta sui canali Rai ed Eurosport, con la diretta della prima tappa di lunedì 18 aprile dalle ore 14.00.

La formazione:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Filippo Zana (1999)

Luca Covili (1997)

Omar El Gouzi (1999)

Luca Rastelli (1999)

Jonathan Canaveral (1996)

GIRO DEL BELVEDERE

Spazio anche per il progetto giovani che vedrà alcuni dei giovanissimi componenti del team partecipare al Giro del Belvedere (18 aprile) e al Palio del Recioto (19 aprile).

Mirko Rossato, ds di riferimento del progetto giovani, ha selezionato per la prima delle due competizioni 5 atleti. Martin Marcellusi, vincitore del Trofeo Piva, sarà al via, insieme ad Alex Tolio e Alessio Nieri. Completano la formazione i due classe 2003 Alessandro Pinarello e Giulio Pellizzari.

Ancora in via di definizione la formazione per il Palio del Recioto che sarà ufficializzata nei prossimi giorni sui social ufficiali del #GreenTeam.

La formazione:

Martin Marcellusi (2000)

Alex Tolio (2000)

Alessio Nieri (2001)

Alessandro Pinarello (2003)

Giulio Pellizzari (2003)

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: FROM MONDAY THE TOUR OF THE ALPS. ALSO GIRO DEL BELVEDERE AND PALIO DEL RECIOTO FOR THE YOUNGEST RIDER OF THE TEAM

While an intense week of activity will close end this weekend, new races will start immediately on Monday. Six riders will be at the start of the Tour of the Alps from 18 to 22 April. The young riders of the youth project will instead be at the start of the Giro del Belvedere and the Palio del Recioto.

While an intense week of races will end this weekend, with the last two stages of the Tour of Turkey, the team will be at the start of the Tour of The Alps from Monday.

TOUR OF THE ALPS

Six riders have been selected by the sports directors, Roberto Reverberi and Alessandro Donati who will lead the team from the flagship. A very important test that together with the upcoming engagements will give the first important results in view of the awaited selection for the Giro d’Italia.

At the start there will be Filippo Zana returning from a period of altitude and preparation. At his side Enrico Battaglin, returning from the Belgian races as well as the climber Jonathan Canaveral. At their side 3 riders returning from the Giro di Sicilia, the 2 climbers Luca Covili and Omar El Gouzi, together with Luca Rastelli.

A Tour of The Alps which, as always, will see numerous World Tour teams at the start and some of the best Professional teams. The race will be broadcast live on Rai and Eurosport channels, with the live broadcast of the first stage on Monday 18 April from 2.00 pm.

The line-up:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Filippo Zana (1999)

Luca Covili (1997)

Omar El Gouzi (1999)

Luca Rastelli (1999)

Jonathan Canaveral (1996)

GIRO DEL BELVEDERE

Space also for the youth project which will see some of the very young riders of the team participate in the Giro del Belvedere (April 18th) and the Palio del Recioto (April 19th).

Mirko Rossato, the reference director of the youth project, selected 5 riders for the first of the two competitions. Martin Marcellusi, winner of the Trofeo Piva, will be at the start, together with Alex Tolio and Alessio Nieri. The training was completed by the two born in 2003 Alessandro Pinarello and Giulio Pellizzari.

The formation for the Palio del Recioto is still being defined and will be made official in the next few days on the official social networks of the #GreenTeam.

The line-up:

Martin Marcellusi (2000)

Alex Tolio (2000)

Alessio Nieri (2001)

Alessandro Pinarello (2003)

Giulio Pellizzari (2003)