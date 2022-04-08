Presidential Tour of Turkey per Bardiani CSF Faizanè

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: DOMENICA AL VIA IL PRESIDENTIAL TOUR OF TURKEY.

Una domenica di grande ciclismo per il #GreenTeam. Mentre una formazione sarà impegnata in Olanda con l’Amstel Gold Race, parte del team sarà in Turchia per la prima delle 8 tappe del Tour of Turkey. 7 gli atleti del team selezionati per questo appuntamento, dai direttori sportivi Luca Amoriello e Alessandro Donati.

Una domenica di grande ciclismo tra Olanda e Turchia. Già ufficializzata la formazione che domenica sarà al via dell’Amstel Gold Race, sono ora ufficiali anche i 7 nomi che da domenica 10, fino al 17 aprile saranno al via delle 8 tappe del Presidential Tour of Turkey. La prestigiosa gara Turca, di categoria 2.Pro, vedrà al via 7 formazioni World Tour e ben 11 squadre Professional. Il percorso lascerà ampio spazio alle ruote veloci, ad eccezione di alcuni arrivi, come quello della quarta tappa, destinati agli scalatori, e alcuni arrivi aperti a diversi scenari con possibile spazio per i finisseur.

La gara sarà trasmessa in diretta ogni giorno sui canali di Eurosport.

In ammiraglia per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè ci saranno i direttori sportivi Luca Amoriello e Alessandro Donati che hanno selezionato una formazione che darà anzitutto spazio alle ruote veloci. Al via ci sarà infatti Sacha Modolo, velocista di grande esperienza, insieme ai giovani Enrico Zanoncello e Iker Bonillo. Con loro anche Luca Colnaghi, atleta dotato di spunto veloce. Al via ci sarà inoltre Samuele Zoccarato, atleta spesso protagonista all’attacco. Completano la formazione Alessandro Santaromita e Manuele Tarozzi. Per il giovane atleta emiliano si tratta dell’atteso ritorno alle corse, dopo che una brutta caduta nella sua prima gara da professionista alla Classica Comunitat Valenciana, lo aveva costretto a un lungo stop, a causa della rottura del femore.

La formazione:

Sacha Modolo (1987)

Samuele Zoccarato (1998)

Enrico Zanoncello (1997)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Alessandro Santaromita (1999)

Manuele Tarozzi (1998)

Iker Bonillo (2003)

DS Luca Amoriello, Alessandro Donati

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: THIS SUNDAY THE FIRST STAGE OF THE TOUR OF TURKEY.

A Sunday of great cycling for the #GreenTeam. While a part of the team will be involved in the Netherlands with the Amstel Gold Race, other riders will be in Turkey for the first of 8 stages of the Tour of Turkey. 7 riders selected for this appointment, by the sports directors Luca Amoriello and Alessandro Donati.

A Sunday of great cycling between The Netherlands and Turkey. The formation that will be at the start of the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday has already been made official, and the 7 names that from Sunday 10 until April 17 will be at the start of the 8 stages of the Presidential Tour of Turkey are now official.

The prestigious Turkish competition, category 2.Pro, will see 7 World Tour formations and 11 Professional teams at the start. The route will leave ample space to sprinters, with the exception of some arrivals, such as that of the fourth stage, intended for climbers, and some arrivals open to different scenarios with possible space for the finisseurs.

The race will be broadcasted live every day on Eurosport channels.

The sports directors Luca Amoriello and Alessandro Donati will be the on the teamcar for Bardiani CSF Faizanè and have selected a line-up that will first of all give space to fast wheels.

In fact, Sacha Modolo, a highly experienced sprinter, will be at the start, together with the young Enrico Zanoncello and Iker Bonillo. With them also Luca Colnaghi, a fast rider on mixed roads. At the start there will also be Samuele Zoccarato, a rider often protagonist in the breakawys. Alessandro Santaromita and Manuele Tarozzi complete the line-up. For the young rider from Emilia Romagna this is the long-awaited return to races, after a bad fall in his first professional race at the Classica Comunitat Valenciana that forced him to a long stop, due to a broken femur.

The line-up:

Sacha Modolo (1987)

Samuele Zoccarato (1998)

Enrico Zanoncello (1997)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Alessandro Santaromita (1999)

Manuele Tarozzi (1998)

Iker Bonillo (2003)

DS Luca Amoriello, Alessandro Donati