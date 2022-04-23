IL CAMPIONE CONTINENTALE AFRICANO HENOK MULUBRHAN FIRMA CON LA BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ

Una firma storica per quello che è il primo corridore africano nella storia del #GreenTeam. L’atleta che avrebbe dovuto passare nel World Tour con la Qhubeka NextHash, diventerà professionista con la Bardiani CSF Faizanè.

Il campione continentale Africano Henok Mulubrhan è il nuovo colpo di mercato della Bardiani CSF Faizanè. Il 22enne Eritreo nato ad Asmara, avrebbe dovuto diventare professionista con a Qhubeka NextHash. Grazie al suo talento, dimostrato negli scorsi anni, così come in questi primi mesi in forza alla BikeAid, dopo la chiusura del team Qhubeka non ha dovuto attendere molto per il suo salto nel professionismo.

Per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè si tratta di una firma storica. Negli oltre 40 anni di attività del team diretto da Bruno Reverberi si tratta del primo atleta africano sotto contratto.

Un atleta completo, abile sulle brevi salite, ma dallo spunto veloce, che ama descriversi così: “Sono veramente grato alla famiglia Reverberi e al team Bardiani CSF Faizanè per l’opportunità concessami. Lo scorso anno avevo rifiutato un paio di proposte per passare professionista con il team Qhubeka che mi aveva fatto crescere nella loro continental, poi tutti purtroppo sanno com’è andata. Non potevo pensare che il mio sogno coltivato fin da bambino sfumasse così e quindi non ho mollato. Già prima di vincere il titolo continentale africano sono stato stato contattato dal team e ho trovato un accordo per passare professionista. Penso di poter dare molto al team ripagandoli per la fiducia ricevuta. Sono un corridore completo che può dire la sua in sprint ristretti e tenere in tappe e gare mosse, non sono uno scalatore ma la salita non mi spaventa. Non vedo l’ora di poter iniziare la mia avventura con la Bardiani CSF Faizanè.”

Il benvenuto nel team da parte di Bruno Reverberi:

“Dallo scorso anno nel #GreenTeam, mantenendo ben salda la nostra filosofia di lanciare giovani corridori nel professionismo, abbiamo aperto ad alcuni giovani stranieri di indubbio talento e sopratutto dalla grande voglia di emergere. Il ciclismo africano in questi ultimi anni è cresciuto molto ed è ormai sotto gli occhi di tutti. Noi ci eravamo mossi sull’ingaggio del ragazzo già prima dello scorso 27 marzo quando Henok ha conquistato il titolo di campione continentale africano. Nel suo programma del primo mese da professionista, non ci sarà ancora il Giro d’Italia nè corse World Tour per regolamento Adams, ma debutterà con noi in altre competizioni nel mese di maggio.”

L’ATLETA:

Henok Mulubrhan è da sempre stato un grande amante del ciclismo, sin dall’età di 6 anni quando è salito sulla sua prima bicicletta. Cresciuto in una famiglia numerosa, ma senza grandi ciclisti, ha sempre trovato il sostegno di suo papà nella sua avventura. Arrivato in Europa dopo aver vinto il campionato nazionale Under23, è cresciuto nel team Continental del team NTT Qhubeka.

Dopo aver dimostrato ottime doti nella scorsa stagione sia nelle corse di categoria Under23, con il 7° in classifica generale al Giro della Valle d’Aosta e terzo di tappa al Giro Under23 sul traguardo di Imola, che nelle sue apparizioni tra i professionisti con il 6° posto al Giro dell’Appennino. L’atleta Eritreo avrebbe infatti dovuto passare tra i professionisti già a inizio anno con la Qhubeka NextHash. Per via delle note vicende che hanno costretto alla chiusura il team, si è rilanciato a inizio stagione nella Continental tedesca BikeAid con il 5° posto in classifica generale al Tour du Rwanda e il 6° al Tour of Antalya.

Lo scorso 27 marzo infine, con una grande prestazione ha conquistato il titolo di campione continentale africano, succedendo a Ryan Gibbons (UAE) e conquistando così il prestigioso titolo continentale.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

THE AFRICAN CONTINENTAL CHAMPION, HENOK MULUBRHAN, BECOMES A PRO RIDER WITH THE BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ

A historic signature for what is the first African rider in these 40 years of the team. The rider who should have gone through the World Tour with the Qhubeka NextHash will become pro with Bardiani CSF Faizanè.

The African continental champion Henok Mulubrhan is a new rider of Bardiani CSF Faizanè. The 22-year-old Eritrean born in Asmara should have became pro with the Qhubeka NextHash. Thanks to his talent, demonstrated in recent years, as well as in these first months with BikeAid, after the closure of the Qhubeka team he did not have to wait long for his jump into professionalism.

For Bardiani CSF Faizanè this is a historic signature. In the more than 40 years of activity of the team directed by Bruno Reverberi he is the first African rider under contract.

A complete rider, skilled on short climbs, but with a good sprint, who likes to describe himself like this:

“I am truly grateful to the Reverberi family and the Bardiani CSF Faizanè team for the opportunity granted to me. Last year I had turned down a couple of offers to go pro with the Qhubeka team that had made me grow in their continental, then unfortunately everyone knows how it went. I could not think that my dream cultivated since childhood would fade like this and therefore I did not give up. Even before winning the African continental title, I was contacted by the team and I found an agreement to become pro. I think I can give a lot to the team by repaying them for the trust they have received. I am a complete rider who can have good sprints in small groups, as I demonstrated in last Continental Championship and make good things in mixed roads. I am not a pure climber but the climb does not scare me and if I remain in a small group then I can try to win the sprints. I can’t wait to start my adventure with Bardiani CSF Faizanè. ”

The official welcome to the team by Bruno Reverberi:

“Since last year in the #GreenTeam, keeping our philosophy of launching young riders in professionalism firmly, we have opened up to some young rider of other countries looking for talents and above all for the great desire to emerge. African cycling in recent years has grown a lot. We had moved on the boy’s hiring even before last March 27 when Henok won the title of African Continental Champion, just as another great Eritrean athlete conquered a historic first time in Gent. I am sure that Henok will give us many satisfactions. In his first months as a pro rider there will be no World Tour races for him, to respect Adams rules, so he will not be at the start of Giro d’Italia, but for sure with us in other important races already in the month of May.”

THE RIDER:

Henok Mulubrhan has always been a great lover of cycling, ever since he was 6 when he got on his first bike. Growing up in a large family, but without great cyclists, he always found his dad’s support in his adventure. Arriving in Europe after winning the Under23 national championship, he grew up in the Continental team of the NTT Qhubeka team.

Henok Mulubrhan had already shown excellent skills last season both in the Under23 category races, with 7th in the general classification at the Giro della Valle d’Aosta and third stage at the Giro Under23 at the finish line in Imola, and in his appearances among the professionals with 6th place in the Giro dell’Appennino IN 2021. In fact, the Eritrean athlete should have been among the professionals already at the beginning of the year with the Qhubeka NextHash. Due to the well-known events that forced the team to close, he relaunched at the beginning of the season in the German Continental BikeAid with 5th place in the overall standings at the Tour du Rwanda and 6th at the Tour of Antalya.

Last March 27, finally, with a great performance he conquered the title of African continental champion, succeeding Ryan Gibbons (UAE) and thus conquering the prestigious continental title.