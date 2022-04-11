BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: DA DOMANI AL VIA IL GIRO DI SICILIA.

Mentre prosegue il Tour of Turkey, parte del team è atterrata stamani in Sicilia per prendere parte alle 4 tappe previste dal Giro di Sicilia. Al via Filippo Fiorelli, nella sua gara di casa, insieme ad Alessandro Tonelli e Luca Covili. Completano la formazione tre atleti neo-pro in piena filosofia #GreenTeam. Saranno Omar El Gouzi, Luca Rastelli e Alessio Nieri.

Da martedì 12 a venerdì 15 aprile la Bardiani CSF Faizanè sarà al via del Giro di Sicilia. In ammiraglia Roberto Reverberi e Pino Toni, guideranno una formazione di 6 atleti, con ben 3 neo-professionisti.

Al via ci sarà l’atleta di casa, Filippo Fiorelli, sicuramente molto motivato sulle strade della sua Sicilia. Al suo fianco un uomo squadra di esperienza e sostanza come Alessandro Tonelli e lo scalatore Luca Covili. Completano la formazione 3 atleti neo-professionisti, ma che grazie al #GreenTeam possono vantare già le prime importanti esperienze di gara. Ci sarà Luca Rastelli, questa domenica in fuga all’Amstel Gold Race, al via inoltre il giovane scalatore Omar El Gouzi, mentre il più giovane del sestetto sarà Alessio Nieri, classe 2001.

Le 4 tappe del Giro di Sicilia vedranno un percorso piuttosto impegnativo, che lascerà presumibilmente spazio alle ruote veloci solo nella prima frazione con arrivo a Bagheria, mentre la classifica generale sarà incerta fino all’ultimo, con l’ultimo arrivo sull’Etna che potrà risultare decisivo.

Ottima infine la copertura tv dell’evento che potrà essere seguito in diretta sui canali Eurosport e Raisport, a cominciare dalla prima tappa di questo martedì 12 aprile la cui diretta è prevista a partire dalle ore 13:50 sino alle ore 15:30 circa.

La formazione:

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Alessandro Tonelli (1992)

Luca Covili (1997)

Omar El Gouzi (1999)

Alessio Nieri (2001)

Luca Rastelli (1999)

DS Roberto Reverberi, Pino Toni

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: READY TO RIDE THE GIRO DI SICILIA.

While the Tour of Turkey is on going, part of the team landed in Sicily this morning to take part in the 4 stages of the Giro di Sicilia. Filippo Fiorelli at the start, in his home race, together with Alessandro Tonelli and Luca Covili. The line-up is completed by three neo-pro riders as in #GreenTeam philosophy. They will be Omar El Gouzi, Luca Rastelli and Alessio Nieri.

From Tuesday 12th to Friday 15th of April Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of the Giro di Sicilia. In the team-car Roberto Reverberi and Pino Toni, will lead a line-up of 6 riders, with 3 neo-pros.

At the start there will be the home-rider, Filippo Fiorelli, certainly very motivated on the roads of his Sicily. At his side a team man of experience and substance like Alessandro Tonelli and the climber Luca Covili. 3 neo-pros athletes complete the line-up, but thanks to the #GreenTeam they already have made some important race experiences. Luca Rastelli will be there, after his breakaway in the Amstel Gold Race, also the young climber Omar El Gouzi at the start, while the youngest of the six riders will be Alessio Nieri, born in 2001.

The 4 stages of the Giro di Sicilia will see a rather demanding route, which will presumably leave room for fast wheels only in the first fraction with finish-line in Bagheria, while the general classification will be uncertain until the last stage, with the last finish-line on Mount Etna.

Finally, there is excellent TV coverage of the event which can be followed live on the Eurosport and Raisport channels, starting with the first stage of this Tuesday 12 April, which is scheduled to run from 1:50 pm until approximately 3:30 pm.

The line-up:

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Alessandro Tonelli (1992)

Luca Covili (1997)

Omar El Gouzi (1999)

Alessio Nieri (2001)

Luca Rastelli (1999)

DS Roberto Reverberi, Pino Toni