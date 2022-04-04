Bardiani CSF Faizanè: Martin Marcellusi conquista il Trofeo Piva

Vittoria per distacco di Martin Marcellusi al prestigioso Trofeo Piva, gara internazionale riservata ad atleti Under23. Il classe 2000 del #GreenTeam conquista il successo dopo essersi inserito nel gruppo di 11 attaccanti nel finale, e nella successiva azione a due con Marco Frigo, staccandolo poi sull’ultimo GPM di giornata per l’arrivo in solitaria.

Martin Marcellusi conquista il Trofeo Piva, portando la Bardiani CSF Faizanè alla seconda vittoria stagionale.

Sul percorso accorciato di 35 km rispetto 179 km previsti inizialmente, portati da giuria e organizzatori a 146 per via del maltempo, la gara ha uno sviluppo impegnativo e selettivo anche per via di vento, pioggia e freddo che la caratterizzano. Protagonista di giornata per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè Martin Marcellusi, designato sin dalla mattina dal DS Mirko Rossato come leader del team per questa edizione del Trofeo Piva.

Bravo a inserirsi nell’azione decisiva che porta 11 uomini al comando, è molto attento negli ultimi km, portandosi immediatamente sulla ruota di Marco Frigo scattato a meno di 5km dalla conclusione. I due atleti con cambi regolari si sono avvantaggiati sul drappello di avversari e infine l’atleta della Bardiani CSF Faizanè, con uno scatto sull’ultimo GPM di giornata, è riuscito ad avvantaggiarsi per un arrivo finale in solitaria.

Queste le parole di Martin Marcellusi dopo il traguardo: “Oggi le sensazioni erano buone sapevo di poter fare una bella gara. Nel finale ho seguito l’allungo di Marco Frigo perché come atleta lo fa spesso e altrettanto spesso riesce ad arrivare all’arrivo, non ho quindi esitato a seguirlo. Ho approfittato della mia sparata su strappi impegnativi ma brevi come questi per prendere quei metri di vantaggio sull’ultimo GPM che mi hanno consentito di arrivare fino al traguardo. La nostra squadra e il nostro nuovo progetto hanno dimostrato di poter funzionare e ci da modo di crescere gradualmente permettendoci di confrontarci già con atleti professionisti ma anche con i nostri pari età. Il Trofeo Piva era una gara molto adatta a me e anche il freddo, il vento e la pioggia mi favoriscono rispetto ad altri atleti che li patiscono. Sono un corridore da gare o tappe mosse come questa e con arrivo in gruppetto ristretto so di poter essere competitivo. Questa vittoria mi dà morale in vista dei prossimi appuntamenti.”

Vittoria di prestigio per il classe 2000 del #GreenTeam, che succede a Juan Ayuso, ultimo vincitore del Trofeo Piva, gara internazionale destinata agli atleti Under23. Seconda vittoria stagionale per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè, dopo il successo arrivato con un altro ragazzo del progetto giovani, Alessio Martinelli, al GP Alanya.

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: MARTIN MARCELLUSI WINS TROFEO PIVA

Victory of Martin Marcellusi at the prestigious Trofeo Piva, an international competition reserved to Under23 riders. The 22yo rider of the #GreenTeam conquers the success after joining the group of 11 forwards in the final, and in the subsequent duo action with Marco Frigo, then attacking him on the final KOM of the day, finishing solo.

Martin Marcellusi wins the Piva Trophy, bringing Bardiani CSF Faizanè to the second victory of the season.

On the 35 km shortened route compared to the 179 km originally planned, brought by the jury and organizers to 146 due to bad weather, the race has a challenging and selective development also due to the wind, rain and cold that characterize it. Protagonist of the day for Bardiani CSF Faizanè Martin Marcellusi, designated since the morning by Sports Director Mirko Rossato as team leader for this edition of the Trofeo Piva.

Bravo at taking part in the decisive action that brings 11 men to the lead, he is very attentive in the last kilometers, immediately putting himself on the wheel of Marco Frigo who started less than 5km from the conclusion. The two riders with regular changes took advantage of the squad of opponents and finally the Bardiani CSF Faizanè rider, with a sprint on the last GPM of the day, managed to take advantage for a wonderful a solo finish.

These are the words of Martin Marcellusi after the finish-line: “Today the sensations were good I knew I could have a good race. In the final I followed Marco Frigo’s action because he does it often these kind of attacking near the final and just as often manages to get to the finish, so I didn’t hesitate to follow him. I took advantage of my shot on challenging but short stretches like these to take those meters ahead of the last GPM that allowed me to reach the finish line. Our team and our new project have shown that they can work and allows us to grow gradually allowing us to compare ourselves already with professional riders but also with our same age competitors. The Trofeo Piva was a very suitable race for me and also the cold, wind and rain favor me over other athletes who suffer from them. I am a rider for races or stages like this and with finals in a small group I know I can be competitive. This victory gives me a good morale for the next appointments. ”

Prestigious victory for the 2000 class of the #GreenTeam, which succeeds Juan Ayuso, the last winner of the Trofeo Piva, an international competition for Under23 athletes. Second win of the season for Bardiani CSF Faizanè, after the success arrived with another boy from the youth project, Alessio Martinelli, at GP Alanya.