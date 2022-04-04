Bardiani CSF Faizanè: le gare del nord continuano con la SCHELDEPRIJS.

Continuano le trasferte nel Nord Europa per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè che questa domenica sarà impegnata al via dell’Amstel Gold Race. Questo mercoledì 6 aprile la squadra sarà al via della Scheldeprijs. 7 gli atleti selezionati dal direttore sportivo Luca Amoriello.

Questo mercoledì 6 aprile la Bardiani CSF Faizanè sarà al via della 110^ edizione della Scheldeprijs. Un’altra importante trasferta nel Nord Europa, in vista dell’appuntamento WT con l’Amstel Gold Race di questa domenica.

Saranno 7 gli atleti del team al via, selezionati e guidati in ammiraglia dal direttore sportivo Luca Amoriello. 198 i km da percorrere, con le ultime due ore abbondanti di gara trasmesse in diretta su Eurosport, dalle ore 15.00 alle 17.30. 11 le formazioni World Tour al via, una decina i team Professional con la Bardiani CSF Faizanè unica italiana invitata.

Al via ci sarà Sacha Modolo, insieme a un Filippo Fiorelli apparso in crescita dopo le buone prestazioni alla Volta Limburg e alla Gent-Wevelgem. Con loro altre ruote veloci, il classe 1997 Enrico Zanoncello e il giovanissimo sprinter Iker Bonillo classe 2003. Uomo da nord e da fughe Samuele Zoccarato, insieme a Davide Gabburo e Luca Colnaghi.

La formazione:

Sacha Modolo (1987)

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Samuele Zoccarato (1998)

Enrico Zanoncello (1997)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Iker Bonillo (2003)

DS Luca Amoriello

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: ANOTHER RACE IN THE NORTH, IT’S TIME FOR SCHELDEPRIJS

The races in Northern Europe continue for Bardiani CSF Faizanè which this Sunday will be involved in the Amstel Gold Race. This Wednesday 6 April the team will be at the start of the Scheldeprijs. 7 the riders selected by the sports director Luca Amoriello.

This Wednesday 6th of April Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of the 110th edition of the Scheldeprijs. Another important race in the Northern Europe, in view of the WT appointment with the Amstel Gold Race this Sunday.

7 riders from the team will be at the start, selected and guided in the teamcar by the sports director Luca Amoriello. 198 km to go, with the last two hours of the race broadcast live on Eurosport, from 15.00 to 17.30. 11 World Tour formations at the start, a dozen Professional teams with Bardiani CSF Faizanè the only Italian invited.

At the start there will be Sacha Modolo, together with a Filippo Fiorelli who appeared in growth after the good performances at Volta Limburg and Gent-Wevelgem. With them other fast wheels, the rider born in 1997 Enrico Zanoncello and the very young sprinter Iker Bonillo of 2003. Man from the north and always ready for breakaway actions is Samuele Zoccarato, together with Davide Gabburo and Luca Colnaghi.

The line-up:

Sacha Modolo (1987)

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Samuele Zoccarato (1998)

Enrico Zanoncello (1997)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Iker Bonillo (2003)

DS Luca Amoriello