Bardiani CSF Faizanè al via dell’Amstel Gold Race

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: DOMENICA È TEMPO DI AMSTEL GOLD RACE, ECCO LA FORMAZIONE UFFICIALE.

Questa domenica la Bardiani CSF Faizanè sarà al via dell’Amstel Gold Race. Ottavo appuntamento di categoria World Tour della stagione per il #Greenteam che ancora una volta sarà l’unica formazione italiana al via. Sono ora ufficiali i 7 atleti che prenderanno parte alla prestigiosa corsa olandese.

Domenica 10 aprile la Bardiani CSF Faizanè sarà al via dell’Amstel Gold Race. Per il #Greenteam, unica squadra italiana al via, si tratterà dell’ottavo evento di categoria World Tour di questa stagione. L’appuntamento avrà ampia copertura televisiva, con le dirette su Eurosport 1 e sui canali rai a partire dalle ore 14.15 di questa domenica.

In ammiraglia ci saranno Roberto Reverberi e Mirko Rossato, che hanno selezionato i 7 atleti al via della prestigiosa corsa olandese. Al via ci sarà Enrico Battaglin, l’atleta più esperto della formazione di questa domenica. Al suo fianco Filippo Fiorelli e Filippo Zana, due dei migliori atleti lanciati in questi anni dal #GreenTeam. Non mancherà l’uomo delle fughe Alessandro Tonelli, che sopratutto negli appuntamenti World Tour non fa mai mancare il suo prezioso apporto. Completano la formazione Davide Gabburo, il colombiano Jonathan Canaveral e il neo-professionista Luca Rastelli.

La formazione:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Filippo Zana (1999)

Alessandro Tonelli (1992)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Luca Rastelli (1999)

Jonathan Canaveral (1996)

DS: Roberto Reverberi, Mirko Rossato

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: THE OFFICIAL LINE-UP FOR THE AMSTEL GOLD RACE.

This Sunday Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of the Amstel Gold Race. race n.8 of the World Tour category of the season for the #Greenteam which will once again be the only Italian team at the start. The 7 riders who will take part in the prestigious Dutch race are now official.

On Sunday 10th of April the Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of the Amstel Gold Race.

For the #Greenteam, the only Italian team at the start, it will be the eighth event in the World Tour category this season. The event will have extensive television coverage, with live coverage on Eurosport 1 and Rai channels starting at 2.15pm this Sunday.

On the teamcar will be Roberto Reverberi and Mirko Rossato, who have selected the 7 athletes at the start of the prestigious Dutch race. Enrico Battaglin, the most experienced athlete of this Sunday’s training, will be at the start. At his side Filippo Fiorelli and Filippo Zana, two of the best athletes launched in recent years by the #GreenTeam.

There will be the breakaway man Alessandro Tonelli, who especially in the World Tour is always on the attack. Davide Gabburo, the Colombian Jonathan Canaveral and the new professional Luca Rastelli will complete the line-up.

The line-up:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Filippo Zana (1999)

Alessandro Tonelli (1992)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Luca Rastelli (1999)

Jonathan Canaveral (1996)

DS: Roberto Reverberi, Mirko Rossato