La Bardiani CSF Faizanè beve Acqua Minerale San Benedetto

Acqua Minerale San Benedetto si conferma al fianco del #Greenteam, con la propria fornitura di bottiglie di Acqua Minerale San Benedetto Ecogreen. A disposizione degli atleti del team anche altri prodotti San Benedetto: il Thè e Allegra Zero, la bibita gassata con succo d’agrumi Zero Zuccheri Aggiunti.

La Bardiani CSF Faizanè beve Acqua Minerale San Benedetto. Anche nella stagione 2022 l’azienda italiana si conferma al fianco del #GreenTeam con la propria fornitura di Acqua Minerale San Benedetto Ecogreen, oltre ai prodotti Thè e Allegra Zero, utilizzati dai ciclisti del team nell’immediato dopo gara.

L’ACQUA IDEALE PER GLI SPORTIVI.

L’equilibrata composizione dell’acqua minerale San Benedetto contribuirà all’idratazione dei ciclisti, che in ogni tappa impegnativa hanno necessità di bere fino a 6 litri d’acqua a testa. San Benedetto Ecogreen è la linea di Acqua Minerale che punta a ridurre l’impatto ambientale, che compensa il 100% delle emissioni di CO2eq e le cui bottiglie sono prodotte anche con plastica riciclata. L’ultima novità di San Benedetto in tema di sostenibilità è il lancio di Ecogreen 100 Eco 1L Easy, la bottiglia che oltre ad essere 100% Carbon Neutral è realizzata anche con il 100% di plastica riciclata.

Per il dopo gara gli atleti del team Bardiani CSF Faizanè amano particolarmente dissetarsi con Allegra San Benedetto Zero Zuccheri Aggiunti, la bibita gassata con succo d’agrumi, oppure con il Thè San Benedetto, immediatamente rinfrescanti e dissetanti al termine di uno sforzo prolungato, soprattutto nelle giornate particolarmente calde.

SAN BENEDETTO E LO SPORT.

Nata nel 1956, Acqua Minerale San Benedetto S.p.A. è presente in cento Paesi nei cinque continenti ed è il Gruppo leader nel beverage analcolico in Italia (Fonte: GlobalData, 2021, Dati 2020). Azienda “totale”, multi specialista e multicanale, San Benedetto opera con successo in tutti i segmenti del mercato di riferimento, dalle acque minerali a quelle addizionate, dalle bibite gassate al thè e ai prodotti per bambini, dagli sport drink alle acque toniche, fino alle bibite piatte a base di succo e agli aperitivi.

Attraverso lo sport San Benedetto diffonde e sostiene la cultura di uno stile di vita sano e sostenibile, fondato su quei valori alla base di ogni disciplina sportiva e che nel ciclismo si rafforzano con la grande attenzione all’ambiente e a uno stile di vita “green” nei quali si rispecchia la stessa azienda: la salute e il benessere di ogni persona. Da qui la scelta di affiancare il proprio brand a quello del #GreenTeam. Per la Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè la conferma tra i propri partner di un Gruppo solido e apprezzato come San Benedetto è motivo di grande soddisfazione.

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ DRINKS SAN BENEDETTO.

San Benedetto confirms itself alongside the #Greenteam, with its supply of EcoGreen mineral water bottles. The and Allegra Zero products are also available to the team riders

Bardiani CSF Faizanè drinks San Benedetto water. Also in the 2022 season, the Italian company is confirmed alongside the #GreenTeam with its supply of mineral water in EcoGreen bottles, in addition to The and Allegra Zero products, used by the team’s cyclists immediately after the race.

THE IDEAL WATER FOR SPORTS.

The balanced composition of San Benedetto mineral water makes it a mineral water, which will contribute to the hydration of cyclists, who in each demanding stage need to drink up to 6 liters of water each. Its line of mineral water created to reduce the environmental impact and which offsets 100% of CO2eq emissions. Furthermore, the bottles of the Ecogreen line are made up to 50% of recycled plastic.

For the post-race, the riders of the Bardiani CSF Faizanè team particularly enjoy Allegra San Benedetto Zero added sugars, the carbonated drink with citrus juice, or with the San Benedetto Tea, immediately refreshing at the end of a prolonged effort, especially on particularly hot days.

SAN BENEDETTO AND SPORT.

Born in 1956, Acqua Minerale San Benedetto S.p.A. is present in one hundred countries on five continents and is the leading non-alcoholic beverage group in Italy (Source: GlobalData, 2021, Data 2020).

San Benedetto successfully operates in all segments of the reference market, from mineral waters to tea and children’s products, from sports drinks to tonic waters, up to soft drinks based on juice and aperitifs.

Through sport, San Benedetto spreads and supports the culture of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, based on those values at the base of every sport and which in cycling are strengthened with great attention to the environment and a “green” lifestyle in which the company itself is reflected: the health and well-being of each person. From this mission is born the choice to combine its own brand with that of the #GreenTeam. For Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè the confirmation among its partners of a solid and appreciated Group such as San Benedetto is a source of great satisfaction.