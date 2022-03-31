Bardiani CSF Faizanè: Volta Limburg Classic e Trofeo Piva

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: WEEK-END DI GARE TRA OLANDA E ITALIA CON LA VOLTA LIMBURG E IL TROFEO PIVA.

Sabato 2 aprile 6 corridori della Bardiani CSF Faizanè saranno al via della Volta Limburg Classic. Domenica spazio al progetto giovani con il Trofeo Piva.

La Volta Limburg Classic aprirà ufficialmente il secondo blocco di gare del nord Europa per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè, che la prossima domenica 10 aprile sarà anche al via dell’Amstel Gold Race. Questo sabato 2 aprile si comincia sulle strade della Volta Limburg Classic, che sarà trasmessa live dalle ore 15.00 alle 17.30 su Eurosport Player.

Al via ci sarà Enrico Battaglin, già presente in tutte le precedenti gare del nord di questa stagione. Con lui l’uomo delle fughe Alessandro Tonelli e Filippo Fiorelli reduce da una buona prestazione alla Gent-Wevelgem dove è rimasto a lungo nel gruppo dei migliori. Spazio anche a due neo-professionisti come Luca Colnaghi e Luca Rastelli per permettere loro di collezionare importante esperienza. Completa la formazione Davide Gabburo.

In ammiraglia il DS Luca Amoriello dirigerà le operazioni in una gara che vedrà al via 4 team World Tour e numerose squadre Professional.

La formazione:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Alessandro Tonelli (1992)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Luca Rastelli (1999)

DS Luca Amoriello

TROFEO PIVA

Domenica il team sarà impegnato sulle strade italiane con il Trofeo Piva, gara di categoria 1.2U. Al via ci saranno i ragazzi del progetto giovani, guidati dal DS di riferimento Mirko Rossato. La prestigiosa gara italiana vanta da sempre una startlist internazionale di livello, ultimo vincitore lo spagnolo Juan Ayuso. Per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè ci saranno al via Alessio Martinelli, Martin Marcellusi e Alex Tolio, insieme ai due classe 2003 Alessandro Pinarello e Giulio Pellizzari.

La formazione:

Martin Marcellusi (2000)

Alessio Martinelli (2001)

Alex Tolio (2000)

Alessandro Pinarello (2003)

Giulio Pellizzari (2003)

DS Mirko Rossato

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: BACK TO RACES WITH VOLTA LIMBURG AND TROFEO PIVA.

Saturday 2nd of April 6 riders from Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of the Volta Limburg Classic. On Sunday, space for the youth project with the Trofeo Piva.

The Volta Limburg Classic will officially open the second round of races in northern Europe for Bardiani CSF Faizanè, which will also be at the start of the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday 10 April. This Saturday 2 April we start on the streets of the Volta Limburg Classic, which will be broadcast live from 15.00 to 17.30 on Eurosport Player.

At the start there will be Enrico Battaglin, already present in all the previous races in the north of this season. With him, the breakaways Alessandro Tonelli and Filippo Fiorelli, who have just returned from a good performance at Gent-Wevelgem, where he remained in the group of the best for a long time. Space also for two neo-pros such as Luca Colnaghi and Luca Rastelli to allow them to collect important experience. Davide Gabburo completed the training.

In the teamcar, the Sports Director Luca Amoriello will direct operations in a race that will see 4 World Tour teams and numerous Professional teams at the start.

The line-up:

La formazione:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Alessandro Tonelli (1992)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Luca Rastelli (1999)

DS Luca Amoriello

On Sunday the team will be busy on Italian roads with the Trofeo Piva, a 1.2U category race. At the start there will be the young riders of the young project, led by Sports Director Mirko Rossato. The prestigious Italian race has always boasted an international level startlist, the last winner has been the Spanish Juan Ayuso. For Bardiani CSF Faizanè there will be at the start Alessio Martinelli, Martin Marcellusi and Alex Tolio, together with the two born in 2003 Alessandro Pinarello and Giulio Pellizzari.

The line-up:

Martin Marcellusi (2000)

Alessio Martinelli (2001)

Alex Tolio (2000)

Alessandro Pinarello (2003)

Giulio Pellizzari (2003)

DS Mirko Rossato