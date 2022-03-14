Bardiani CSF Faizanè sulle strade del nord europa

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: AL VIA LE GARE DEL NORD.

Nokere Koerse, GP de Denain e Bredene Koksijde apriranno l’attività in nord europa del team. 3 gare di categoria 1.Pro che faranno da preludio agli appuntamenti World Tour che attendono la Bardiani CSF Faizanè dalla prossima settimana. 6 gli atleti selezionati, tra loro anche due neo-professionisti.

Dal 16 al 18 marzo la Bardiani CSF Faizanè inizierà ufficialmente il calendario gare del Nord Europa, dove nel prossimo mese sarà attesa anche da 3 appuntamenti di categoria World Tour. Questa settimana le 3 competizioni di categoria 1.Pro vedranno 6 atleti della Bardiani CSF Faizanè testarsi sulle strade del nord europa.

10 team World Tour al via e numerose Professional di alto livello, con la Bardiani CSF Faizanè che sarà l’unica squadra italiana al via delle 3 competizioni. A guidare il team l’esperienza di Enrico Battaglin al quale si affiancheranno numerosi giovani atleti. Tra loro Samuele Zoccarato, al secondo anno da professionista e già protagonista in questo inizio di stagione. Con loro il velocista Enrico Zanoncello e Luca Colnaghi, uno dei due neo-professionisti al via. Al via anche un atleta reduce dalla Tirreno-Adriatico, si tratta di Jonathan Canaveral. Completa la formazione il secondo neo-professionista in gruppo, Alessandro Santaromita.

Tutti e 3 gli appuntamenti saranno trasmessi in diretta tv su Eurosport. Mercoledì la diretta della Nokere Koerse inizierà alle ore 15.30, in contemporanea con la Milano Torino. Giovedì il GP De Denain live dalle ore 14.00 alle ore 16.00. Infine venerdì appuntamento con la Bredene Koksijde, dalle ore 15.00 sempre sui canali di Eurosport.

LA FORMAZIONE:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Samuele Zoccarato (1998)

Enrico Zanoncello (1997)

Luca Colnaghi (1999)

Jonathan Canaveral (1996)

Alessandro Santaromita (1999)

DS: Luca Amoriello

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

