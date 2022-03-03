Bardiani CSF Faizanè: RCS Sport, 63 Km su strade bianche

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: PRIMO APPUNTAMENTO WORLD TOUR DEL MESE ALLA STRADE BIANCHE.

Sabato 5 marzo si correrà la classica di RCS Sport, che nonostante la sua recente nascita, è già un’icona del ciclismo mondiale. La Bardiani CSF Faizanè sarà al via con 7 atleti, pronti a onorare l’invito ricevuto e a percorrere i 184 km, 63 dei quali su strade bianche, suddivisi in 11 settori.

Sabato 5 marzo il primo appuntamento italiano del World Tour vedrà la Bardiani CSF Faizanè tra le 22 squadre al via. Saranno 7 gli atleti del #GreenTeam che affronteranno i 184 km della “Classica del nord, più a sud d’Europa”. 11 tratti di sterrato, per 63 km complessivi da affrontare sulle caratteristiche strade bianche della provincia di Siena.

Uno spettacolo suggestivo da seguire a bordo strada, ma che sarà trasmesso anche con ampia copertura televisiva da Eurosport e Raisport a partire dalle 13.30 e da Rai2 a partite dalle ore 15.15.

Per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè ci sarà al via Giovanni Visconti, 5° nell’edizione del 2018 e 8° in quella del 2011. Con lui il giovane talento del team, Filippo Zana, apparso in buona condizione nelle ultime uscite del team dove ha colto buoni piazzamenti. Con loro Samuele Zoccarato, che nell’edizione 2021 al suo primo anno da professionista, animò la corsa andando all’attacco, Filippo Fiorelli, Davide Gabburo e Jonathan Canaveral. Anche quest’anno infine ci sarà un atleta italiano neo-professionista a completare il roster del #GreenTeam. Si tratta di Alex Tolio, classe 2000, pronto ad affrontare la sua prima gara World Tour.

A dirigere il team in ammiraglia ci saranno Roberto Reverberi e Alessandro Donati.

LA FORMAZIONE:

Giovanni Visconti (1983)

Filippo Zana (1999)

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Samuele Zoccarato (1998)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Jonathan Canaveral (1996)

Alex Tolio (2000)

DS Roberto Reverberi e Alessandro Donati.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: READY TO RIDE STRADE BIANCHE, THE FIRST ITALIAN WORLD TOUR RACE.

The RCS Sport classic will be held on Saturday 5 March, which despite its recent birth is already an icon of international cycling. The Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start with 7 riders, ready to honor the wild card received and to ride the 184 km, 63 of which on dirt roads, divided into 11 sectors.

On Saturday 5th March the first Italian appointment of the World Tour will see Bardiani CSF Faizanè among the 22 teams at the start. There will be 7 #GreenTeam riders who will tackle the 184 km of the Strade Bianche. 11 sectors of dirt road, for a total of 63 km to be tackled on the characteristic dirt roads around Siena.

An evocative show to follow on the roadside, but which will also be broadcasted with extensive television coverage by Eurosport and Raisport starting at 1.30 pm and by Rai2 starting at 3.15pm.

For Bardiani CSF Faizanè there will be Giovanni Visconti, 5th in the 2018 edition and 8th in the 2011 edition. To the start also the young Italian talent Filippo Zana, that after good performance in the begin of the season, is ready to face a such important race. With them Samuele Zoccarato, who in the 2021 edition in his first year as a professional, animated the race by going to the attack, Filippo Fiorelli, Davide Gabburo and Jonathan Canaveral. Finally, again this year there will be a neo-pro Italian rider to complete the #GreenTeam roster. This is Alex Tolio, born in 2000, ready to face his first World Tour race.

Roberto Reverberi and Alessandro Donati will lead the team in the teamcar.

THE LINE-UP:

Giovanni Visconti (1983)

Filippo Zana (1999)

Filippo Fiorelli (1994)

Samuele Zoccarato (1998)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Jonathan Canaveral (1996)

Alex Tolio (2000)

DS Roberto Reverberi e Alessandro Donati.