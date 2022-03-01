Bardiani CSF Faizanè: debutto stagionale italiano al Trofeo Laigueglia

Dopo numerose giornate di corsa all’estero, da questo mercoledì 2 marzo inizierà il calendario italiano, con il Trofeo Laigueglia, primo di una lunga serie di appuntamenti del mese di marzo, dove il team avrà 32 giornate di corsa, 12 delle quali di categoria World Tour.

Sono 7 gli atleti selezionati per essere al via del debutto stagionale italiano. A guidare il team ci saranno l’esperto Giovanni Visconti e il giovane Filippo Zana. L’atleta vicentino reduce da buone prove in Oman e in Spagna, proverà ora a lasciare il segno nel debutto italiano. Con lui Davide Gabburo e 4 giovani atleti italiani neo-pro, che affronteranno così il loro debutto italiano da atleti professionisti. Si tratta di Alessio Martinelli, Alex Tolio, Omar El Gouzi e Alessio Nieri, che andranno così a completare una formazione molto giovane come da tradizione del #Greenteam.

In ammiraglia a guidare il team ci sarà il Ds e team manager Roberto Reverberi.

Come sempre il circuito del Trofeo Laigueglia si presta ad essere seguito da numerosi tifosi a bordo strada, ma per chi non potrà esserci RaiSport garantirà una diretta in chiaro a partire dalle ore 15.00

LA FORMAZIONE:

Giovanni Visconti (1983)

Filippo Zana (1999)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Alessio Martinelli (2001)

Alex Tolio (2000)

Omar El Gouzi (1999)

Alessio Nieri (2001)

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Sprint Cycling

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: TROFEO LAIGUEGLIA WILL BE THE ITALIAN SEASONAL DEBUT.

After numerous days of racing abroad, from this Wednesday 2 March the Italian calendar will begin, with the Trofeo Laigueglia, the first of a long series of events in March, where the team will have 32 race days, 12 of which in the World Tour category.

There are 7 riders selected to be at the start of the Italian seasonal debut. Leader of the team will be the expert Giovanni Visconti and the young Filippo Zana. The young rider launched among pros by the team, returning from good tests in Oman and Spain, will now try to leave his mark in his Italian debut. With him Davide Gabburo and 4 young Italian neo-pro riders, who will thus face their Italian debut as pro riders. These are Alessio Martinelli, Alex Tolio, Omar El Gouzi and Alessio Nieri, who will complete a very young line-up as per #Greenteam tradition.

The team manager Roberto Reverberi will lead the team from the teamcar.

As usual, the Trofeo Laigueglia circuit lends itself to being followed by numerous fans on the road, but for those who cannot be there RaiSport will guarantee a live broadcast starting at 15.00

LINE-UP:

Giovanni Visconti (1983)

Filippo Zana (1999)

Davide Gabburo (1993)

Alessio Martinelli (2001)

Alex Tolio (2000)

Omar El Gouzi (1999)

Alessio Nieri (2001)