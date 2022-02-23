Renzo Rosso: finalmente siamo tornati, la moda è tornata!

MILANO FASHION WEEK 2022

DICHIARAZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DEL GRUPPO OTB, RENZO ROSSO

Renzo Rosso, Presidente del Gruppo OTB a margine della filata di Diesel al Superstudio Maxi nonché la prima di 4 sfilate dei brand del Gruppo (Diesel, MM6 Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Marni) ha dichiarato:

“Finalmente siamo tornati, la moda è tornata! Avevamo veramente bisogno di stare insieme e condividere le emozioni perché la moda acquista significato se la si può toccare con mano e vedere indossata. Senza ombra di dubbio il mondo digitale negli ultimi anni è stato fondamentale per assicurare continuità al settore e alle imprese, il virtuale è una dimensione su cui stiamo lavorando e sulla quale crediamo fortemente, ma poter stare qui tra le persone e tra i prodotti è tutta un’altra cosa. Ringrazio coloro che hanno lavorato per la riuscita di questo evento, sono stati anni difficili ma questo è un importante segnale che dice al mondo che la moda e il Made in Italy sono in piena ripresa, che Milano è il centro di questa ripartenza e che l’Italia è già proiettata al domani, oltre la pandemia e oltre le difficoltà”.

A margine della sfilata dal vivo del designer Glenn Martens che firma la collezione di Diesel, Renzo Rosso ha commentato “è per me – e per noi di OTB – un momento molto speciale e dalle forti emozioni perché abbiamo visto dal vivo per la prima volta il risultato della direzione creativa di Glenn Martens che ha saputo fondere la modernità insieme alla cultura, il DNA e l’heritage che il brand porta con sé sin dagli inizi, rafforzandone la posizione di marchio iconico che continua a scrivere la storia della moda. Diesel sta diventando la vera alternativa al mondo del lusso.

È un momento molto particolare per il Gruppo OTB, stiamo andando molto bene e i brand del lusso stanno performando in maniera significativa. Per Diesel inizia un momento magico una partenza verso qualcosa di speciale e mi fa piacere che oggi tutti i designer del Gruppo siano qui presenti alla prima sfilata, un gesto che rappresenta l’unità di visione e di intenti di OTB: tutti remiamo dalla stessa parte puntando all’eccellenza e a fare di OTB l’unico vero polo del lusso italiano”.

Innovazione e sostenibilità sono due capisaldi della settimana della moda di Milano, Renzo Rosso ha sottolineato come l’industria della moda sia tra quelle che nel passato più ha contribuito all’inquinamento ma che oggi può essere fautrice di un profondo cambiamento. “Ci sono due caratteristiche che la moda oggi deve abbracciare: la sostenibilità e il digitale. Noi di OTB guardiamo già alle evoluzioni più rilevanti del virtuale e del metaverso, per essere ancora una volta precursori in un ambito del tutto nuovo in cui crediamo con convinzione, tanto da essere stati i primi ad aver investito nella creazione di una newco (BVX) che possa traguardare l’intero Gruppo verso nuovi e innovativi orizzonti di business. Digitale e sostenibilità sono elementi che fanno parte della vita delle nuove generazioni e che sempre di più saranno parte integrante della nostra vita di tutti i giorni, noi di OTB siamo pronti a questa sfida”, ha concluso Renzo Rosso.

GRUPPO OTB

OTB è il gruppo internazionale di moda a cui fanno capo i marchi iconici e anticonvenzionali Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni e Viktor&Rolf. OTB controlla anche le aziende Staff International e Brave Kid, e detiene una quota di minoranza del marchio americano Amiri. Acronimo di “Only The Brave”, OTB crede nella possibilità di andare oltre le frontiere della moda e dello stile, supportando la creatività di talenti internazionali, ed esprimendo tutto lo spirito innovativo e il coraggio senza compromessi del suo fondatore e presidente Renzo Rosso. Un approccio fortemente digitale che mette al centro il consumatore, e un impegno concreto e a lungo termine alla creazione di un business sostenibile, sono i pilastri della filosofia di sviluppo del gruppo che conta oltre 6.000 dipendenti nel mondo.

MILANO FASHION WEEK 2022

STATEMENT BY RENZO ROSSO, OTB GROUP CHIARMAN

Renzo Rosso, Chairman at OTB Group, right after Diesel’s fashion show at Superstudio Maxi and the first of the Group’s brands 4 fashion shows (Diesel, MM6 Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Marni), said:

“We are finally back, fashion is back! We really needed to get together and share our feelings because fashion is meaningful only if you can touch it hands-on and see it properly worn. By all odds, the digital world has been key in recent years to ensure the industry’s and companies’ continuity. We are working on the virtual world and firmly believe in it, but being here among people and items is a whole different experience. I would like to thank those who have been involved in the success of this event. We have been through some challenging years, but this event is a major signal telling the world that fashion and “Made in Italy” sectors are fully recovering, that Milan is the heart of this restart phase, and that Italy is already moving ahead into the future, beyond the pandemic, and past the challenges.”

Commenting from the designer Glenn Martens’ live show of the Diesel collection, Renzo Rosso said: “For me – and for us at OTB – this is a very exciting and emotional day as we got to see the result of Glenn Martens’ creative direction on the runway for the first time. He managed to blend innovation and culture with the DNA and heritage that has been the brand’s hallmark since its early days, strengthening its position as a truly iconic brand that continues to shape fashion history. Diesel is becoming the ultimate alternative to the luxury world.

This is a unique moment for OTB Group, we are now doing very well and our luxury brands are achieving significant performance. For Diesel, this is the beginning of a magical time: a turning point towards something special. I am pleased that all the Group’s designers are here today at the first fashion show, an act that symbolizes OTB’s unity of purpose and ambition: we are all rooting for the same goal, aiming for excellence and turning OTB into the only authentic Italian luxury hub.”

Innovation and sustainability are two cornerstones of Milan Fashion Week, and Renzo Rosso highlighted how the fashion industry was among the biggest contributors to pollution in the past, but it can now be a champion of profound change. “Fashion must embrace two traits nowadays: sustainability and digital. We at OTB are already on track for the most remarkable evolutions of the virtual and metaverse to be – once again – the forerunner in a brand new field in which we wholeheartedly believe in, so much so that we have invested in the creation of a newco (BVX) that could lead the whole Group towards new and ground-breaking business horizons. Digital and sustainability are part of the new generations’ everyday life and will increasingly be an intrinsic part of ours. At OTB, we are up for this challenge,” he added.

About OTB Group

OTB is an international fashion group powering a range of global, unconventional brands, including Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf. The group also controls the Staff International and Brave Kid companies and holds a minority investment in L.A. brand Amiri. As its name suggests (OTB stands for “Only The Brave”), the group pushes boundaries and challenges established rules to redefine the world of fashion and lifestyle, by fostering the creativity of international talents. OTB embodies the brave, innovative and unapologetic spirit and vision of its founder and chairman Renzo Rosso. Embracing consumer-centric digital innovation, together with a concrete long-term commitment to creating a sustainable business, are the pillars of the development philosophy of the Group that employs over 6,000 people worldwide.