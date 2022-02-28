Bardiani CSF Faizanè: per far crescere i giovani del team

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: A UMAG E POREC SPAZIO AI GIOVANI DEL TEAM.

Ai tanti inviti World Tour ricevuti dalla Bardiani CSF Faizanè, si affianca un calendario gare adatto anche a far crescere i giovani del team in gare di categoria 1.2 come l’Umag e il Porec Trophy. Così al fianco del più esperto Enrico Battaglin, e del velocista Enrico Zanoncello, debutteranno in maglia ciclamino anche Alessandro Pinarello, Giulio Pellizzari e troveranno anche spazio Martin Marcellusi e Iker Bonillo.

I prossimi 2 e 6 marzo la Bardiani CSF Faizanè sarà al via di Umag e Porec Trophy in Croazia. Parallelamente al calendario di primissimo livello che vedrà la squadra impegnata in Italia al Trofeo Laigueglia, Strade Bianche e Tirreno-Adriatico, ci sarà anche un’attività altrettanto importante per dare spazio a molti dei giovani del team.

Al via delle due gare croate ci saranno infatti 4 atleti del nuovo progetto giovani del team, affiancati da due atleti più esperti. La formazione vedrà infatti al via Enrico Battaglin ed Enrico Zanoncello (classe 1997), affiancati da 4 giovani del team. Al via ci saranno Martin Marcellusi (2000) e i tre classe 2003 del team: Iker Bonillo, Giulio Pellizzari e Alessandro Pinarello. Per i due giovani atleti italiani si tratterà quindi del debutto stagionale, in una gara che vedrà schierati molti development team di squadre World Tour oltre a team Continental e selezioni nazionali.

La squadra sarà diretta in ammiraglia dal DS Luca Amoriello, con una formazione dell’età media di 21 anni.

LA FORMAZIONE:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Enrico Zanoncello (1997)

Martin Marcellusi (2000)

Iker Bonillo (2003)

Giulio Pellizzari (2003)

Alessandro Pinarello (2003)

DS Luca Amoriello

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: READY FOR UMAG AND POREC TROPHY WITH A YOUNG SELECTION OF RIDERS.

In addition to the many World Tour and prestigious invitations received by Bardiani CSF Faizanè, there is also a race calendar suitable for helping the team’s youngsters grow in category 1.2 races such as Umag and Porec Trophy. So alongside the more experienced Enrico Battaglin, and the sprinter Enrico Zanoncello, very young riders such as Alessandro Pinarello, Giulio Pellizzari will also make their debut in the cyclamen jersey. Martin Marcellusi and Iker Bonillo will complete the line-up.

The next 2nd and 6th of March the Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of Umag and Porec Trophy in Croatia. Alongside a top-level calendar that will see the team involved in Italy at the Trofeo Laigueglia, Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico, also an equally important activity to give space to many of the team’s young riders.

At the start of the two Croatian races there will in fact be 4 riders from the new young project of the #GreenTeam, together with two more experienced riders. In fact, the line-up will see Enrico Battaglin and Enrico Zanoncello (born in 1997) at the start, together with 4 young riders of the team. At the start there will be Martin Marcellusi (2000) and the three class 2003 of the team: Iker Bonillo, Giulio Pellizzari and Alessandro Pinarello. For the two young Italian riders it will therefore be the debut of the season, in a race that will see many development squad of World Tour teams lined up as well as Continental teams and national selections.

The team will be led in the teamcar by DS Luca Amoriello, with a line-up of an average age of 21.

THE LINE-UP:

Enrico Battaglin (1989)

Enrico Zanoncello (1997)

Martin Marcellusi (2000)

Iker Bonillo (2003)

Giulio Pellizzari (2003)

Alessandro Pinarello (2003)