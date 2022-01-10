Bardiani CSF Faizanè: al via il training camp di inizio stagione dall’11 al 22 gennaio a Benidorm.

Inizia questo martedì 11 gennaio il 2022 della Bardiani CSF Faizanè, che si ritroverà al gran completo a Benidorm, per il training camp di inizio stagione con i 25 atleti che saranno seguiti dai 4 Direttori Sportivi e dal Coach Pino Toni per affinare la preparazione in vista delle prime gare stagionali.

Dall’11 al 22 gennaio a Benidorm (Alicante), in Spagna, la Bardiani CSF Faizanè al gran completo si ritroverà per il training camp di inizio stagione. Tutti gli atleti e lo staff, regolarmente vaccinati, si sottoporranno comunque a un tampone molecolare prima del ritrovo al fine di creare una bolla di squadra sicura in vista dei prossimi appuntamenti sportivi stagionali.

Il team è atteso da due settimane di intensi allenamenti, sotto la guida dei 4 direttori sportivi e del coach Pino Toni, per affinare al meglio la preparazione sportiva in vista delle prime gare stagionali. Il training camp sarà anche un’importante occasione per fare squadra, con i numerosi giovani del team a contatto quotidiano con corridori esperti come Visconti, Modolo e Battaglin.

In occasione del training camp saranno realizzate anche le prime immagini, foto e video, della nuova stagione.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Bettini Photo

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: THE FIRST TRAINING CAMP OF THE NEW SEASON, STARTING FROM 11TH TO 22ND OF JANUARY IN BENIDORM.

Bardiani CSF Faizanè starts this Tuesday 11 January 2022, which will meet in Benidorm, for the training camp at the beginning of the season with the 25 riders who will be leaded by the 4 Sports Directors and by Coach Pino Toni to refine the sports preparation, looking forward to the first seasonal races.

From 11 to 22 January in Benidorm (Alicante), Spain, Bardiani CSF Faizanè team will meet for the training camp at the start of the season. All riders and staff, regularly vaccinated, will in any case undergo a molecular covid swab before the gathering in order to create a safe team bubble in view of the next seasonal sporting events.

The team is expected for two weeks of intense training, under the leadership of the 4 sports directors and coach Pino Toni, to refine the sports preparation in view of the first seasonal races. The training camp will also be an important opportunity to team up, with the many young riders of the team in daily contact with experienced riders such as Visconti, Modolo and Battaglin.

On the occasion of the training camp, the first images, photos and videos of the new season will also be taken.