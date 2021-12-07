LifeCode e Bardiani CSF Faizanè rinnovano la partnership

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ E LIFECODE, LA PARTNERSHIP CONTINUA

La partnership attiva dal 2019 si conferma anche per la stagione 2022. LifeCode sarà a fianco del team per favorire una corretta integrazione prima, durante e dopo la gara con un’ampia gamma di prodotti, a cominciare dalla linea top per gli sportivi VM03

LifeCode e Bardiani CSF Faizanè rinnovano la partnership che vedrà il team supportato da una fornitura di primo livello anche per la stagione 2022. La collaborazione iniziata nel 2019 ha permesso agli atleti del #GreenTeam di avere sempre a disposizione un’ampia gamma di prodotti per la nutrizione e l’integrazione validi e certificati. LifeCode è al fianco degli atleti del team sin dalla prima colazione, così come nelle fasi di gara per favorire una corretta integrazione in momenti di massimo sforzo, fino all’importante fase del recupero post-tappa.

LA PARTNERSHIP.

“Siamo felici del rinnovo di questa partnership” dichiara Valerio Marcelli fondatore dell’azienda LifeCode “il lavoro al fianco del team ci ha permesso in questi anni di ricevere importanti riscontri e crescere con lo sviluppo di prodotti sempre più performanti e adatti ai professionisti, così come agli sportivi amatoriali. Siamo felici perché anche il team si è ulteriormente rafforzato e affiancare con i nostri prodotti atleti di questo calibro permetterà al nostro brand un’ulteriore crescita e visibilità.”

Queste le parole di Roberto Reverberi, team manger: “Il nostro obiettivo è quello di continuare a fornire agli atleti del nostro team il massimo in ogni settore per poter performare al meglio. Abbiamo partnership tecniche di qualità che ci hanno permesso un miglioramento dei risultati nell’ultimo anno e abbiamo quindi deciso di confermarle per proseguire sulla strada di crescita intrapresa in questa stagione.”

I PRODOTTI LIFECODE UTILIZZATI DAL TEAM.

Gli integratori di LifeCode, ampiamente sperimentati dagli atleti del team nelle tre precedenti stagioni, sono altamente performanti. La qualità dei prodotti, Made in Italy, è garantita da una produzione mensile che permette di utilizzare un prodotto sempre “fresco” e non a scadenza ravvicinata.

Questo il commento di Valerio Marcelli sui prodotti forniti al team: “La gamma di prodotti fornita al team è ovviamente molto ampia per far fronte alle numerose esigenze di atleti professionisti che corrono in gare top come il Giro d’Italia. La linea di prodotti più apprezzata dagli atleti del team Bardiani CSF Faizanè in questi anni è la linea VM03. Come LifeCode abbiamo rilevato che atleti che ne fanno un uso quotidiano hanno visto nello specifico migliorare sensibilmente tutti i loro parametri allenanti ed in particolare quelli ascritti alla resistenza aerobica: VALORE DI V02max (massimo consumo di ossigeno), VALORE DI SOGLIA ANAEROBICA e VALORE DI SOGLIA AEROBICA. Miglioramenti che conseguentemente determinano l’incrementano della capacità dell’atleta stesso di sostenere alti livelli di intensità più a lungo.”

VM03 è un prodotto con brevetto LifeCode depositato, disponibile in diversi formati: dalle capsule, passando per le barrette e i gel fondamentali in fase di gara ai sali minerali.

VM03 capsule: il primo nato della linea contente il fitoestratto in purezza. Risulta essere l’ideale per l’assunzione giornaliera.

VM03 bar: è la barretta di maggior successo ed efficacia, potenziata con il fitocomplesso VM03 che ne esalta le caratteristiche rendendola maggiormente efficiente dal punto di vista energetico.

VM03 gel: un vero concentrato energetico in gel a base di maltodestrine purissime, ideale per garantire i livelli di energia costanti durante l’esercizio fisico intenso di lunga durata.

VM03 Mineral: l’ultimo nato della linea, è un integratore salino energetico ipotonico anch’esso potenziato dalla presenza nel formulato di VM03 che lo arricchisce di ulteriori vitamine e minerali importanti per il corretto mantenimento idrosalino.

Inoltre il listino degli integratori Lifecode esclude la parte commerciale dei negozianti/rivenditori, per questa ragione è possibile acquistare tutti gli integratori con il massimo della qualità al -50% PER SEMPRE su: www.lifecode.it

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Bettini Photo

