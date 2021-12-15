Bardiani CSF Faizanè: la linea verde cresce e si rafforza con un progetto inedito fondato sui giovani.

Sin dal 1982 il team di Bruno Reverberi è stato un punto di riferimento per la crescita dei giovani ciclisti italiani, proseguendo nel 2013 con il progetto #GreenTeam. Nel 2022 il progetto si evolve e rafforza in maniera inedita per essere ancora più competitivi nel ciclismo moderno e dare maggior spazio e opportunità di crescita ai giovani.

Il progetto giovani della Bardiani CSF Faizanè cresce e si rafforza, in vista della stagione 2022. Sin dal 1982, il team guidato da Bruno Reverberi è stato in prima linea nella crescita dei giovani atleti italiani, sposando la filosofia della linea verde. Nel 2022 il progetto si evolverà con l’obiettivo di dare i giusti spazi e opportunità di crescita ai giovani, rendendo il team ancor più competitivo, nell’immediato e in prospettiva.

IL PROGETTO GIOVANI.

Il team si conferma per la stagione 2022 nella categoria Professional con un blocco di corridori affermati, ai quali si affiancheranno giovani atleti, professionisti a tutti gli effetti, ma di età inferiore ai 23 anni. Il team sarà quindi più numeroso e più giovane in linea con la filosofia verde promossa sin dal 1982.

I nuovi innesti saranno infatti regolarmente sotto contratto come atleti professionisti e affiancati ai corridori di esperienza del team, ma grazie alla loro giovane età avranno l’opportunità di partecipare a competizioni con i loro pari età.

Il DS di riferimento per i giovani under23 del team sarà Mirko Rossato, gli atleti under23 saranno tuttavia atleti professionisti integrati nel team a tutti gli effetti, avendo la possibilità di confrontarsi e competere insieme ai compagni più esperti.

Il progetto nato da un’idea di Bruno e Roberto Reverberi, viene raccontato dai suoi ideatori con queste parole: “Da sempre il ciclismo si evolve e bisogna anticipare ed essere al passo con i tempi per essere competitivi. Sin dalla nascita del #GreenTeam, il nostro progetto si fonda sui giovani. Oggi con la precocità di alcuni talenti e con i team World Tour che attingono direttamente dagli Juniores diventava sempre più complesso mettere sotto contratto le prime scelte. Diventa quindi fondamentale anticipare i tempi e crescere al proprio interno una batteria di giovani dal buon potenziale. Allo stesso tempo ai ragazzi, che non maturano tutti con gli stessi tempi, vanno date le giuste opportunità per correre, per crescere, per confrontarsi sia con i loro pari età che con i professionisti, per portarli a esprimersi al massimo delle loro potenzialità. Impareranno dai grandi, senza essere “bruciati” come spesso accade.

Il nostro progetto, inedito a livello italiano, ma già applicato in Europa, si pone proprio questi obiettivi. Di fatto avremo un’unica squadra composta da 25 atleti, perfettamente integrati tra loro, ma con un blocco di 8 giovani Under23, in arrivo sia dagli Under che dagli juniores che potranno partecipare anche alle gare con i loro pari età. Questo ci permetterà di dare a tutti le giuste opportunità e tempi di crescita. Per chi dimostrerà di essere pronto nel corso della stagione, non mancheranno le opportunità di partecipare a gare tra i professionisti, anche di primo livello, come del resto è accaduto, ad esempio, a Filippo Zana in questi ultimi due anni al Giro d’Italia.

Vogliamo puntare sui giovani di talento e per farlo nel ciclismo moderno è necessario anticipare i grandi team. È fondamentale però dare loro l’opportunità di crescere e gareggiare e il nostro nuovo progetto va proprio in questa direzione. Rinunciare ai giovani non è nella nostra filosofia, abbiamo quindi fatto l’esatto opposto, ossia puntarci forte in modo da avere un nucleo competitivo e numeroso di under23 che potrà partecipare anche alle gare di categoria giovanile.”

GLI ATLETI UNDER23:

Questi gli atleti del Roster 2022 che potranno prendere parte anche alle competizioni di categoria Under23 nella prossima stagione.

Alex Tolio – 2000

Martin Marcellusi – 2000

Tomas Trainini – 2000

Alessio Martinelli – 2001

Alessio Nieri – 2001

Iker Bonillo – 2003

Alessandro Pinarello – 2003

Giulio Pellizzari – 2003

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: A RENEWED PROJECT BASED ON YOUNG ITALIAN RIDERS.

Since 1982 the team leaded by Bruno Reverberi has been a reference point for the growth of young Italian cyclists. In 2022 the project evolves and strengthens in an unprecedented way to be even more competitive in modern cycling and give more space and opportunities for growth to young riders.

The youth project of Bardiani CSF Faizanè grows and strengthens, in view of the 2022 season. Since 1982, the #GreenTeam has been at the forefront of the growth of young Italian athletes, embracing the philosophy of the green line. In 2022 the project will evolve with the aim of giving the right spaces and opportunities for growth to young talented riders, making the team even more competitive, immediately and in perspective.

THE YOUTH PROJECT.

The team is confirmed for the 2022 season in the Professional category with a block of experienced riders, who will be joined by young riders, with a pro contract , but under the age of 23 y.o. The team will therefore be larger and younger in line with the green philosophy promoted since 1982, the year when the team has been founded.

The new young riders will in fact be regularly under contract as professional riders and alongside the team’s experienced riders, but thanks to their young age they will have the opportunity to participate in competitions with their peers.

The Sports Director of reference for the under23 project will be Mirko Rossato, the under23 riders will however be professional athletes integrated in the team in all respects, having the opportunity to compare and compete together with more experienced teammates.

The project born from an idea of Bruno and Roberto Reverberi, is explained by its creators with these words: “Cycling has always evolved and you have to anticipate and keep up with the times to be competitive. Since the birth of the #GreenTeam, our project has been based on young riders. Today, with the precocity of some talents and with the World Tour teams that draw directly from the Juniores, it became increasingly difficult to put the first choices under contract. It therefore becomes essential to anticipate the times and grow a battery of young riders with good potential inside the team. At the same time, young riders, who do not all mature at the same time, must be given the right opportunities to race, to grow, to compare both their peers and professionals, to bring them to express themselves to their full potential. They will learn from the most experienced riders, without being “burned” as often happens.

Our project, new in Italy, but already applied in Europe, has precisely these objectives. In fact, we will have a unique team made up of about 22 athletes, perfectly integrated among each other, but with a block of young Under23s, arriving from both the Under and the juniores who will also be able to participate in competitions of Under23 category. This will allow us to give everyone the right opportunities and times for growth. For those who prove to be ready during the season, there will be opportunities to participate in competitions among professionals, even at the first level, as happened, for example, to Filippo Zana in the last two years at the Giro d’Italia.

We want to launch new young talents, but in modern cycling to reach them you have to look to very young riders, to anticipate the big world tour teams. At the same time it is important to give the chance to the riders to race, and grow up year by year. This is the main goal of our new project.”

UNDER 23 RIDERS:

Here the names of the 8 riders inside the team that could take part also to the Under23 category races, in the upcoming season.

Alex Tolio – 2000

Martin Marcellusi – 2000

Tomas Trainini – 2000

Alessio Martinelli – 2001

Alessio Nieri – 2001

Iker Bonillo – 2003

Alessandro Pinarello – 2003

Giulio Pellizzari – 2003