Bardiani CSF Faizanè: Sacha Modolo tornerà a vestire i colori del #GreenTeam

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: IL GRANDE RITORNO DI SACHA MODOLO È IL COLPO A SORPRESA DI FINE MERCATO.

Sacha Modolo è il colpo a sorpresa del mercato 2022 della Bardiani CSF Faizanè. L’atleta veneto lanciato nel professionismo dai Reverberi va ad aggiungersi come ultimo innesto a un Roster 2022 già ricco di talento e potenziale.

Sacha Modolo tornerà a vestire i colori del #GreenTeam nella stagione 2022. L’atleta veneto, 34 anni e 47 vittorie in carriera, l’ultima delle quali ottenuta in questa stagione 2021 al Tour of Luxembourg in maglia Alpecin Fenix, è l’ultimo colpo del mercato della Bardiani CSF Faizanè in ottica 2022.

Sacha Modolo va infatti ad aggiungersi a un Roster già completo e competitivo in ogni reparto, apportando la sua esperienza e il suo talento che saranno a disposizione del team e dei tanti giovani, tra cui ben 12 neo-professionisti, che comporranno la rosa 2022 della Bardiani CSF Faizanè. Importante infatti il bagaglio di esperienza di Sacha Modolo, che dopo essere stato lanciato nel professionismo nella formazione guidata dai Reverberi, prima Colnago CSF, e dal 2013 Bardiani CSF, ha spiccato il volo nel World Tour. 6 gli anni di esperienza nel World Tour tra Lampre Merida, UAE Emirates ed EF Education First, per poi tornare nella categoria Professional in un top team come la Alpecin Fenix.

LE DICHIARAZIONI.

Queste le parole di Bruno e Roberto Reverberi: “Sacha Modolo rappresenta davvero la ciliegina sulla torta, che si aggiunge a un Roster già completo e competitivo. Abbiamo anzitutto confermato tutti i nostri migliori atleti del 2021, sia i giovani emergenti che erano richiesti da molti team come ad esempio Zana, Fiorelli, Zoccarato, che uomini di esperienza come Visconti e Battaglin. A loro abbiamo aggiunto un importante “polmone verde” di 12 giovani atleti, alcuni dei quali sono già pronti a stupire dal loro primo anno. Su questo impianto già competitivo va ad innestarsi un uomo veloce, vincente e di grande esperienza come Sacha che per caratteristiche va a completare ulteriormente il team. Con Sacha abbiamo parlato di un suo ritorno nelle ultime settimane e l’accordo si è concluso lo scorso week-end. Con noi Sacha ha avuto un grande passato, ha vinto 24 corse in 3 anni, numeri che solo un campione può ottenere, ma con lui guardiamo con ulteriore fiducia anche al prossimo futuro. Come ha dimostrato pochi mesi fa tornando alla vittoria al Tour of Luxembourg, è ancora affamato di vittorie e capace del colpo di pedale vincente in quelle che sono e saranno le sue corse e noi non vediamo l’ora di metterlo nelle migliori condizioni per tornare ad alzare le braccia al cielo con la maglia della Bardiani CSF Faizanè.”

Queste le parole di Sacha Modolo verso la sua tredicesima stagione tra i professionisti: “Ritorno in un team nel quale ho tantissimi bei ricordi, del resto metà delle mie vittorie in carriera sono arrivate in questa squadra, quando Bruno Reverberi mi ha chiamato non mi ci è voluto tanto ad accettare. Ma ovviamente non sono qui per guardare al passato ma all’immediato futuro, con l’obiettivo di cominciare l’anno così come ho concluso questo, ossia stando bene fisicamente, vincendo e giocandomela nelle corse che mi competeranno. Penso inoltre di poter apportare un bel bagaglio di esperienza ai più giovani. Ho corso con velocisti di diverse generazioni, da Petacchi a Cavendish e in squadra con grandi campioni, ultimo dei quali Van Der Poel, per questo penso di poter trasmettere tanto alle nuove generazioni che hanno la fortuna di trovarsi in un team che da vere opportunità ai giovani. Non a caso uno dei più bei ricordi che ho in questa squadra, al di là delle molte vittorie, è il 4° posto alla Milano-Sanremo al mio primo anno da professionista. A livello personale, chi mi conosce sa che non guardo con troppo anticipo alle gare, ma proprio ieri hanno presentato gli arrivi in volata del Giro d’Italia 2022 e l’arrivo di Treviso sarebbe l’occasione perfetta, per vincere ancora una gara importante e farlo con la maglia della Bardiani CSF Faizanè.”

PARTECIPAZIONI A GRANDI GIRI: 12 (9 Giro d’Italia, 1 Tour de France, Vuelta de Espana)

PARTECIPAZIONI A CLASSICHE MONUMENTO: 18 (di cui 9 Milano-Sanremo)

LE VITTORIE IN CARRIERA: 47

47 Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg | Stage 3 2.Pro 2021-09-16

46 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol | Stage 3 2.HC 2018-02-16

45 Tour de Pologne | Stage 2 2.UWT 2017-07-30

44 GP du canton d’Argovie 1.HC 2017-06-08

43 Tour of Croatia | Stage 6 2.1 2017-04-23

42 Tour of Croatia | Stage 1 2.1 2017-04-18

41 Czech Cycling Tour | Stage 2 2.1 2016-08-12

40 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey | Stage 7 2.HC 2016-04-30

39 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey | Stage 4 2.HC 2016-04-27

38 Tour of Hainan 2.HC 2015-10-28

37 Tour of Hainan | Stage 4 2.HC 2015-10-23

36 Tour of Hainan | Stage 3 2.HC 2015-10-22

35 Giro d’Italia | Stage 17 2.UWT 2015-05-27

34 Giro d’Italia | Stage 13 2.UWT 2015-05-22

33 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey | Stage 5 2.HC 2015-04-30

32 Tour of Beijing | Stage 5 2.UWT 2014-10-14

31 Tour de Suisse | Stage 5 2.UWT 2014-06-18

30 VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde | Stage 3a 2.HC 2014-04-03

29 VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde | Stage 2 2.HC 2014-04-02

28 Volta ao Algarve | Stage 1 2.1 2014-02-19

27 Trofeo Ses Salines 1.1 2014-02-10

26 Trofeo Palma 1.1 2014-02-09

25 Tour de San Luis | Stage 7 2.1 2014-01-26

24 Memorial Marco Pantani 1.1 2013-08-31

23 GP Banca di Legnano – Coppa Bernocchi 1.1 2013-08-22

22 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 12 2.HC 2013-07-19

21 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 11 2.HC 2013-07-18

20 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 9 2.HC 2013-07-16

19 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 8 2.HC 2013-07-14

18 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 4 2.HC 2013-07-10

17 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 1 2.HC 2013-07-07

16 Tour de San Luis | Stage 2 2.1 2013-01-22

15 Giro di Padania | Stage 2 2.1 2012-09-04

14 GP Banca di Legnano – Coppa Bernocchi 1.1 2012-08-16

13 Int. Osterreich-Rundfahrt-Tour of Austria | Stage 6 2.HC 2012-07-06

12 Int. Osterreich-Rundfahrt-Tour of Austria | Stage 3 2.HC 2012-07-03

11 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey | Stage 6 2.HC 2012-04-27

10 Giro di Padania | Stage 3 2.1 2011-09-08

9 Giro di Padania | Stage 1 2.1 2011-09-06

8 Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda by Bergamasca | Stage 3 2.1 2011-08-31

7 Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda by Bergamasca | Stage 2 2.1 2011-08-30

6 Coppa Agostoni – Giro della Brianza 1.1 2011-08-17

5 Post Danmark Rundt | Stage 4 2.HC 2011-08-06

4 Post Danmark Rundt | Stage 1 2.HC 2011-08-03

3 BrixiaTour | Stage 6 2.1 2011-07-24

2 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 9 2.HC 2011-07-10

1 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 5 2.HC 2011-07-06

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: SACHA MODOLO IS BACK. IT IS THE LAST GREAT NEW SIGNATURE FOR THE 2022 ROSTER.

Sacha Modolo is the final surprise of the 2022 roster of Bardiani CSF Faizanè. The Venetian rider launched in professionalism by Reverberi joins a 2022 roster already full of talent and potential.

Sacha Modolo will return to wear the colors of the #GreenTeam in the 2022 season. The rider from Veneto at 34 years old and with 47 career victories, the last of which obtained in this 2021 season at the Tour of Luxembourg in the Alpecin Fenix jersey, is the last important news of Bardiani CSF Faizanè in view of 2022 season.

In fact, Sacha Modolo joins an already complete and competitive Roster, bringing his experience and talent that will be available to the team and very important also for the many young riders, including 12 neo-pros, who will make up the 2022 squad of the Bardiani CSF Faizanè. In fact, Sacha Modolo’s experience is important, who after having been launched in professionalism in the formation led by Reverberi, Colnago CSF, and from 2013 Bardiani CSF, took the big jump in the World Tour. 6 years of experience in the World Tour between Lampre Merida, UAE Emirates and EF Education First, before returning to the Professional category in a top team like Alpecin Fenix.

THE STATMENTS.

These are the words of Bruno and Roberto Reverberi: “Sacha Modolo really represents the cherry on top, which is added to an already complete and competitive Roster. First of all, we confirmed all our best riders of 2021, all the emerging young riders who were requested by many teams such as Zana, Fiorelli, Zoccarato, and experienced riders like Visconti and Battaglin. To them we have added an important new energy coming from 12 young neo-pro riders, some of whom are ready to amaze from their first year. A fast, successful and highly experienced man like Sacha joins this already competitive squad. With Sacha we talked about his return in the last few weeks and the deal ended last weekend. With us Sacha has had a great past, he has won 24 races in 3 years, numbers that only a champion can achieve, but with him we look forward to the near future with further confidence. As he demonstrated a few months ago when returning to victory at the Tour of Luxembourg, he is still hungry for victories and capable of the winning pedal stroke in what his races and we can’t wait to put him in the best conditions to get back to win with the Bardiani CSF Faizanè jersey. ”

These are the words of Sacha Modolo towards his thirteenth season among professionals: “I will come back in a team in which I have many good memories, half of my career victories have come in this team, so when Bruno Reverberi called me I didn’t it took so long to accept, but obviously I’m not here to look to the past but to the immediate future, with the aim of starting the year as I ended this one, that is, being physically well, winning and playing it in the races that will compete with me. I also think I can bring a lot of experience to the young riders of the team. I have raced with sprinters of different generations, from Petacchi to Cavendish and in many teams with great champions, the last of which is Van Der Poel, so I think I can pass on so much to the new generations who are lucky enough to be in a team that gives young people real opportunities. It is no coincidence that one of the best memories I have in this team, beyond the many victories, is 4th place at the Milan-Sanremo in my first year as a professional. On a personal level, those who know me know that I don’t look too early at the races, but just yesterday they presented the sprint finishes of the Giro d’Italia 2022 and the arrival of Treviso would be the perfect opportunity to win another important race and do it with the Bardiani CSF Faizanè jersey. ”

GREAT TOUR PARTICIPATIONS: 12 (9 Giro d’Italia, 1 Tour de France, Vuelta de Espana)

MONUMENTS PARTICIPATIONS: 18 (di cui 9 Milano-Sanremo)

VICTORIES: 47

47 Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg | Stage 3 2.Pro 2021-09-16

46 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol | Stage 3 2.HC 2018-02-16

45 Tour de Pologne | Stage 2 2.UWT 2017-07-30

44 GP du canton d’Argovie 1.HC 2017-06-08

43 Tour of Croatia | Stage 6 2.1 2017-04-23

42 Tour of Croatia | Stage 1 2.1 2017-04-18

41 Czech Cycling Tour | Stage 2 2.1 2016-08-12

40 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey | Stage 7 2.HC 2016-04-30

39 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey | Stage 4 2.HC 2016-04-27

38 Tour of Hainan 2.HC 2015-10-28

37 Tour of Hainan | Stage 4 2.HC 2015-10-23

36 Tour of Hainan | Stage 3 2.HC 2015-10-22

35 Giro d’Italia | Stage 17 2.UWT 2015-05-27

34 Giro d’Italia | Stage 13 2.UWT 2015-05-22

33 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey | Stage 5 2.HC 2015-04-30

32 Tour of Beijing | Stage 5 2.UWT 2014-10-14

31 Tour de Suisse | Stage 5 2.UWT 2014-06-18

30 VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde | Stage 3a 2.HC 2014-04-03

29 VDK-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde | Stage 2 2.HC 2014-04-02

28 Volta ao Algarve | Stage 1 2.1 2014-02-19

27 Trofeo Ses Salines 1.1 2014-02-10

26 Trofeo Palma 1.1 2014-02-09

25 Tour de San Luis | Stage 7 2.1 2014-01-26

24 Memorial Marco Pantani 1.1 2013-08-31

23 GP Banca di Legnano – Coppa Bernocchi 1.1 2013-08-22

22 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 12 2.HC 2013-07-19

21 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 11 2.HC 2013-07-18

20 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 9 2.HC 2013-07-16

19 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 8 2.HC 2013-07-14

18 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 4 2.HC 2013-07-10

17 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 1 2.HC 2013-07-07

16 Tour de San Luis | Stage 2 2.1 2013-01-22

15 Giro di Padania | Stage 2 2.1 2012-09-04

14 GP Banca di Legnano – Coppa Bernocchi 1.1 2012-08-16

13 Int. Osterreich-Rundfahrt-Tour of Austria | Stage 6 2.HC 2012-07-06

12 Int. Osterreich-Rundfahrt-Tour of Austria | Stage 3 2.HC 2012-07-03

11 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey | Stage 6 2.HC 2012-04-27

10 Giro di Padania | Stage 3 2.1 2011-09-08

9 Giro di Padania | Stage 1 2.1 2011-09-06

8 Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda by Bergamasca | Stage 3 2.1 2011-08-31

7 Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda by Bergamasca | Stage 2 2.1 2011-08-30

6 Coppa Agostoni – Giro della Brianza 1.1 2011-08-17

5 Post Danmark Rundt | Stage 4 2.HC 2011-08-06

4 Post Danmark Rundt | Stage 1 2.HC 2011-08-03

3 BrixiaTour | Stage 6 2.1 2011-07-24

2 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 9 2.HC 2011-07-10

1 Tour of Qinghai Lake | Stage 5 2.HC 2011-07-06