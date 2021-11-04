Bardiani CSF Faizanè: Giro d’Italia Criterium a Dubai

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: questo sabato Enrico Battaglin e Filippo Fiorelli saranno al via del GIRO D’ITALIA CRITERIUM DUBAI.

In una grande start-list che vedrà al via tutti i vincitori delle maglie dell’ultimo Giro d’Italia e numerosi altri campioni, sono attesi al via del Giro d’Italia Criterium in Dubai anche Enrico Battaglin, e Filippo Fiorelli. Filippo Zana è invece costretto a un forfait dell’ultimo minuto, causa influenza.

Questo sabato 6 novembre il grande ciclismo torna in scena per il Giro d’Italia Criterium a Dubai. Un evento di un giorno che porterà l’atmosfera del Giro d’Italia a Dubai. Lo scenario sarà l’Expo 2020 di Dubai che ospiterà un circuito di 2 km da percorrere per 30 volte. Al via della gara numerosi campioni che hanno partecipato all’ultimo Giro d’Italia, tra cui i vincitori delle 4 maglie leader dell’ultima edizione e 2 atleti della Bardiani CSF Faizanè. Invitati all’evento ci sono infatti Enrico Battaglin e Filippo Fiorelli, mentre Filippo Zana, inizialmente previsto come terzo invitato, è stato costretto a un forfait dell’ultimo minuto a causa dell’influenza.

Il Giro d’Italia Criterium prenderà il via questo sabato alle ore 15.00 con arrivo previsto per le ore 16.30.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Bettini Photo

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: THIS SATURDAY ENRICO BATTAGLIN AND FILIPPO FIORELLI WILL BE AT THE START OF THE GIRO D’ITALIA CRITERIUM DUBAI.

In a wonderful start-list that will see all the winners of the special jerseys of the last Giro d’Italia and numerous other champions at the start, Enrico Battaglin and Filippo Fiorelli are also expected in the start-list of the Giro d’Italia Criterium in Dubai.

This Saturday 6th November, the great cycling is back on stage for the Giro d’Italia Criterium in Dubai. A one-day event that will bring the atmosphere of the Giro d’Italia to Dubai. The scenario will be the Dubai Expo 2020 which will host a 2 km circuit to be covered 30 times. At the start of the race numerous champions who participated in the last Giro d’Italia, including the winners of the 4 leader jerseys of the last edition and 2 riders of the Bardiani CSF Faizanè. Invited to the event are in fact Enrico Battaglin and Filippo Fiorelli, while Filippo Zana initially scheduled as the third guest was stopped to a last-minute forfeit due to the flu.

The Giro d’Italia Criterium will start at 3.00 pm with the finish-line cross scheduled at 4.30 pm.