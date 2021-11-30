BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ e BRIKO pedalano insieme verso il 2022

Una partnership ormai consolidata quella tra il team guidato dai Reverberi e il brand italiano, che pedalano già insieme con vista sul 2022. In dotazione al team confermati il casco Quasar con inserti ciclamino e gli occhiali Starlight 3 lenses, dalla prossima stagione in colorazione bianca.

La Bardiani CSF Faizanè e Briko continueranno a pedalare insieme, direzione stagione 2022. La partnership tra la squadra guidata da Bruno e Roberto Reverberi e Briko, storico brand italiano di attrezzatura e accessori sportivi, del gruppo Basic.Net si è consolidata in questi numerosi anni di collaborazione. Lo scambio di informazioni tra gli atleti del team, dotati dei più innovativi prodotti del brand, e il team di sviluppo prodotto di Briko è infatti costante al fine di consentire e agevolare una continua evoluzione di prodotto sempre al passo con le esigenze degli atleti professionisti.

Per la stagione 2022 il team avrà in dotazione il casco Quasar, lanciato ed utilizzato nella stagione 2021, nella sua speciale colorazione team edition bianco-ciclamino. Gli occhiali varieranno di colorazione, mantenendo lo stesso modello. Gli atleti del team indosseranno infatti gli Starlight 3 lenses in colorazione bianca, con lenti facilmente e velocemente intercambiabili a seconda delle condizioni meteorologiche in gara.

Il team manager Roberto Reverberi conferma la validità della collaborazione: “Dopo una stagione sportiva di buon livello siamo stati contattati da svariate aziende, ma abbiamo deciso di dare continuità a una collaborazione consolidata in questi anni con un brand italiano e sempre aperto alla collaborazione come Briko. Siamo felici di aver contribuito con i nostri feedback alla crescita di prodotto di questi anni e questo ci spinge a continuare insieme la collaborazione. Il casco Quasar, con inserti ciclamino, ci ha permesso nel 2021 di combinare perfettamente le esigenze di sicurezza con quelle di immediata riconoscibilità in gruppo. Nel 2022 vireremo sul bianco anche la colorazione degli occhiali per dare uno stile più uniforme con il casco e con gli altri elementi che comporranno la nostra divisa.”

Alfonso De Antoni, Direttore Commerciale Briko, ha dichiarato: “Siamo molto orgogliosi che Briko e il team Bardiani CSF Faizanè continuino a pedalare insieme per una nuova stagione. Sposiamo completamente la filosofia di avere gruppo Italiano formata da giovani talenti assieme ad una azienda italiana con l’obiettivo comune di collaborare e continuare a sviluppare prodotti al top. Con casco QUASAR e gli occhiali STARLIGHT siamo sicuri di aver dato gli strumenti per affrontare una stagione che si prospetta intensa e confidiamo in grandissime prestazioni: forza Bardiani CSF Faizanè!”

I PRODOTTI IN DOTAZIONE AL TEAM.

Il casco Quasar, tra i top di gamma della categoria race di Briko, è studiato per una buona aerodinamicità, combinata alla ventilazione. I canali interni permettono infatti la veloce dissipazione del calore e dell’umidità migliorando le prestazioni, senza ovviamente trascurare la sicurezza. Quasar è costruito con una tecnologia in moulding Full per creare un rivestimento in policarbonato totale: calotta superiore, anello base, calotta posteriore sono unite alla calotta interna in polistirene assicurando un migliore assorbimento degli urti. Come riscontrato dagli atleti del team Bardiani CSF Faizanè, già durante la stagione 2021, il modello Quasar è il bilanciamento perfetto tra aerazione, fondamentale anche nei paesi e stagioni molto calde e aerodinamica di gara.

Gli occhiali Starlight sono i più leggeri della gamma Briko, studiati per semplificare al massimo l’operazione di cambio lenti, ridurre al massimo il peso e offrire il più ampio campo visivo. Così nasce Starlight 3 Lenti, modello Rimless dotato di un esclusivo meccanismo di aggancio e sgancio rapido della lente per permettere la massima comodità di utilizzo e un veloce adattamento alle condizioni di gara. I naselli in silicone sono regolabili in 3 posizioni, mentre la montatura è completata dai terminali delle aste in gomma anti scivolo. L’ampia lente dalla forma ergonomica permette una incomparabile visione sia superiore che perimetrale, non bloccando la vista in nessuna direzione. Questo modello ha incluse tre OLens Sun by Briko, la prima specchiata in categoria 3 per proteggere al massimo dai raggi solari, la seconda di categoria 1 e colore yellow per le situazioni climatiche più avverse e la terza, clear categoria 0 per permettere di correre anche di notte.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Bettini Photo

