Bardiani CSF Faizanè: termina oggi il primo mini-raduno con il roster 2022.

La squadra è stata ospite della Tenuta Il Cicalino di Massa Marittima per tre giornate intense di test, riunioni, prove materiali per una prima importante pianificazione della stagione 2022. Dopo un periodo di stacco dall’attività gli atleti si riuniranno a dicembre per il primo training camp e visite medico-sportive presso Fisiocortiana, Schio.

La squadra Bardiani CSF Faizanè, con il roster 2022 al gran completo, ha trascorso tre intense e piacevoli giornate presso la Tenuta Il Cicalino di Massa Marittima. La stagione sportiva 2021 è appena terminata e per questo non erano previste sessioni di allenamento, gli atleti si apprestano infatti ora al momento di stacco stagionale.

Il mini-raduno è stato tuttavia fondamentale per una corretta pianificazione della stagione 2022, sotto il punto di vista sportivo e tecnico, con l’obiettivo di iniziare al meglio la nuova stagione.

Sotto la supervisione di coach Pino Toni sono state svolte riunioni e test focalizzati sulla preparazione, mentre con il supporto dei partner Gaerne, Selle SMP, Alè Cycling e Clique si sono svolte le prove tecniche dei materiali per la stagione 2022.

Importanti anche i momenti di pianificazione sportiva con i direttori sportivi già impegnati a pianificare con gli atleti allenamenti, alimentazione e prossimi raduni per una corretta ripresa dopo lo stacco agonistico. Dopo alcune settimane di scarico il roster 2022 riprenderà infatti la preparazione individuale, per poi riunirsi a Schio nella seconda metà di dicembre per le visite medico-sportive, in Fisiocortiana, e la consegna dei materiali tecnici.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Bettini Photo

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: IT ENDS TODAY THE FIRST SHORT TRAINING CAMP IN PREPARATION OF 2022 SEASON.

The team was hosted in Tenuta Il Cicalino in Massa Marittima for three full days of tests, meetings, material tests for a first important planning of the 2022 season. After a period of pause from the activity that will start now, the riders will gather again in December for the a new training camp and medical-sports visits at Fisiocortiana, Schio.

The Bardiani CSF Faizanè team, with the full 2022 roster, spent three intense and pleasant days at Tenuta Il Cicalino in Massa Marittima. The 2021 sports season has just ended and for this reason no training sessions were planned, in fact the riders are now preparing for the winter seasonal pause.

However, the short training camp was fundamental for a correct schedule of the 2022 season, from a sporting and technical point of view, with the aim of starting the new season in the best way as possible.

Under the supervision of coach Pino Toni, meetings and tests focused on preparation were held, while with the support of partners Gaerne, Selle SMP, Alè Cycling and Clique, the technical tests of the materials for the 2022 season took place.

Also important are the moments of sports schedule with the sports directors already busy planning training, nutrition and upcoming rallies with the athletes for a correct recovery after the competitive break. After a few weeks of pause, the 2022 roster will in fact resume individual preparation, and then meet in Schio in the second half of December for medical-sports examinations and the delivery of technical materials.