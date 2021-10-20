Bardiani CSF Faizanè: primo mini-raduno 2022 dal 20 al 22 ottobre, presso la tenuta Il Cicalino.

Si è chiusa questa domenica 17 ottobre la stagione 2021, ma per la Bardiani CSF Faizanè è già tempo di pianificare il futuro. Prima dello stacco stagionale, tutto il roster 2022, si ritroverà per pianificare la nuova stagione presso la Tenuta il Cicalino. Per i nuovi innesti previsti test atletici, sotto la supervisione di Pino Toni, che dal 2022 sarà il nuovo supervisore degli allenamenti di tutti gli atleti team.

La stagione 2022 del team Bardiani CSF Faizanè è pronta per essere pianificata. Appuntamento per mercoledì 20 ottobre presso la Tenuta Il Cicalino di Massa Marittima, dove il roster 2022 al gran completo si ritroverà per una prima pianificazione stagionale.

La stagione 2021 si è appena conclusa, questa domenica 17 ottobre alla Veneto Classic, anche per questo al mini-raduno non saranno previste uscite ed allenamenti, bensì una prima importante fase di riunioni, alimentazione, test atletici e prove materiali, tutti aspetti fondamentali per pianificare al meglio la nuova stagione, prima dello stacco.

Al primo mini-raduno sarà presente un nuovo componente del team, che affiancherà i 4 DS della squadra, tutti confermati. A dare un fondamentale supporto ai direttori sportivi (Roberto Reverberi, Mirko Rossato, Alessandro Donati e Luca Amoriello), ci sarà coach Pino Toni, che oltre a essere già allenatore personale di alcuni corridori del team, sarà il supervisore degli allenamenti dell’intera squadra, al fine di poter fornire ai DS un quadro sempre completo e uniforme sulla condizione atletica di tutti gli atleti del team. Durante il mini-raduno coach Pino Toni sottoporrà a un primo test atletico con ciclo-ergometro tutti i nuovi innesti del team.

Grazie al supporto dei partner tecnici il mini-raduno sarà occasione per importanti prove materiali. Selle SMP fornirà l’adeguato supporto agli atleti per scegliere la sella ideale della propria gamma per ciascun corridore, mentre il partner tecnico Gaerne sarà a disposizione per le prove materiali. Non mancheranno importanti riunioni per definire e pianificare al meglio la stagione degli atleti, con un focus particolare sull’alimentazione da mantenere anche in queste settimane di stacco dall’attività agonistica. Per fornire il giusto supporto alla stagione invernale dal punto di vista dell’integrazione sarà presente anche il partner tecnico LifeCode, che fornirà a tutti gli atleti del team uno speciale kit per gli allenamenti invernali.

Il successivo appuntamento sarà quindi fissato per il mese di dicembre 2021, presso Fisiocortiana, a Schio, per tutte le visite medico-sportive di inizio stagione.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani – CSF – Faizanè & Bettini Photo

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: IT IS ALREADY TIME FOR THE FIRST MEETING LOOKING FORWARD TO THE 2022 SEASON.

The 2021 season ended this Sunday, October 17, but for Bardiani CSF Faizanè it is already time to plan for the future. Before the seasonal break, the entire 2022 roster will meet together to plan the new season at Tenuta il Cicalino. Athletic tests are planned for the new riders of the roster, under the supervision of coach Pino Toni, that from 2022 will be the new supervisor of the sports trainers

The 2022 season of the Bardiani CSF Faizanè team is ready to be planned. The first save the date is for Wednesday 20 October at Tenuta Il Cicalino in Massa Marittima, where the full 2022 roster will meet for a first seasonal planning.

The 2021 season has just ended, this Sunday 17 October at the Veneto Classic, also for this reason the meeting will not include on-bike trainings, but a first important phase of meetings, nutrition, athletic tests and tech-material tests, all fundamental aspects for better plan the new season. At the first mini-meeting there will be a new team member, who will join the 4 DS of the team, all confirmed. To give fundamental support to the sports directors (Roberto Reverberi, Mirko Rossato, Alessandro Donati and Luca Amoriello), there will be coach Pino Toni, who in addition to being the personal athletic trainer of some of the team’s riders, will be the supervisor of the athletic preparation of the entire team, in order to be able to provide the Sports Directors with a complete and uniform overview of the athletic condition of all the riders of the team. During the meeting, coach Pino Toni will subject all the team’s new grafts to a first athletic test with a cycle-ergometer.

Thanks to the support of the technical partners, the mini-meeting will be an opportunity for important material tests. Selle SMP will provide adequate support to athletes to choose the ideal saddle from their range for each rider, while the technical partner Gaerne will be available for material tests. There will be important meetings to better define and plan the athletes’ season, with a particular focus on nutrition to be maintained even in these weeks away from competitive activity. To provide the right support for the winter season from the point of view of integration, the technical partner LifeCode will also be present, who will provide all team athletes with a special kit for winter training.

The next appointment will therefore be fixed for the month of December 2021, at Fisiocortiana, in Schio, for all medical-sports visits at the beginning of the season.