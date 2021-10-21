Artistico Ghiaccio Asiago: Memorial Anita Forrer 22-23-24 ottobre 2021
Stadio Odegar, Asiago, Vicenza
Il weekend sta arrivando e all’Hodegart è tutto pronto per il MEMORIAL ANITA FORRER – 1a PROVA TRIVENETO e FANANO.
L’Artistico Ghiaccio Asiago vi sta aspettando😍
Orari gare: Orario definitivo
COMPETITION SCHEDULE
Date Start Finish No. of Category Segment Resur- Perfor- Judging Judging
Time Time Entries facing mance First Last
22/10/2021
14:00:00 15:44:00 15 Basic Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 1 Free Skating 00:20:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:00
15:45:00 17:29:00 15 Basic Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 2 Free Skating 00:20:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:00
17:30:00 19:23:30 20 Basic Novice Femminile – Silver – Gruppo 1 Free Skating 00:00:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:00
23/10/2021
09:30:00 11:48:30 21 Basic Novice Femminile – Silver – Gruppo 2 Free Skating 00:20:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:00
11:49:00 14:02:30 22 Basic Novice Femminile – Silver – Gruppo 3 Free Skating 00:10:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:00
15:05:00 16:46:30 15 Advanced Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 1 Short Program 00:20:00 00:02:20 00:02:00 00:02:00
16:47:00 18:13:20 16 Advanced Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 2 Short Program 00:00:00 00:02:20 00:02:00 00:02:00
18:24:00 18:35:40 1 Senior Femminile – Gold Short Program 00:00:00 00:02:40 00:02:00 00:02:00
24/10/2021
09:30:00 09:59:30 5 Basic Novice Maschile – Silver Free Skating 00:00:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:00
10:10:00 10:19:30 1 Basic Novice Maschile – Gold Free Skating 00:00:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:00
10:30:00 10:51:30 2 Senior Femminile – Silver Free Skating 00:00:00 00:04:00 00:03:00 00:03:00
11:02:00 11:36:00 1 Senior Maschile – Silver Free Skating 00:20:00 00:04:00 00:03:00 00:03:00
11:37:00 13:20:30 15 Advanced Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 1 Free Skating 00:10:00 00:03:00 00:02:00 00:02:00
14:25:00 16:04:00 16 Advanced Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 2 Free Skating 00:00:00 00:03:00 00:02:00 00:02:00
16:15:00 16:29:00 1 Senior Femminile – Gold Free Skating 00:00:00 00:04:00 00:03:00 00:03:00
COPPA ITALIA (Fascia GOLD) e TROFEO DELLE REGIONI (fascia SILVER
1° prova -1° parte Asiago 22-23-24 Ottobre 2021
Località e nome pista: Stadio del Ghiaccio Asiago Pista artificiale 30×60 Piazzale della Stazione, Asiago
Organizzata da: Artistico Ghiaccio Asiago Codici affiliazione 716
Responsabile Sig. Sordelli Mariuccia
Categorie:
Basic Novice Femminile Silver
Basic Novice Femminile Gold
Basic Novice Maschile Silver
Basic Novice Maschile Gold
Advanced Novice Femminile
Advanced Novice Maschile
Senior Femminile Silver
Senior Maschile Silver
Norme Covid: Si fa riferimento alle normative FISG pubblicate su
www.fisg.it/web/protocolli-covid-19-per-competizioni-e-campionati-fisg/