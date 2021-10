Artistico Ghiaccio Asiago: Memorial Anita Forrer 22-23-24 ottobre 2021

L’ Artistico Ghiaccio Asiago vi sta aspettando😍Orari gare: Orario definitivoCOMPETITION SCHEDULEDate Start Finish No. of Category Segment Resur- Perfor- Judging JudgingTime Time Entries facing mance First Last14:00:00 15:44:00 15 Basic Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 1 Free Skating 00:20:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:0015:45:00 17:29:00 15 Basic Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 2 Free Skating 00:20:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:0017:30:00 19:23:30 20 Basic Novice Femminile – Silver – Gruppo 1 Free Skating 00:00:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:0009:30:00 11:48:30 21 Basic Novice Femminile – Silver – Gruppo 2 Free Skating 00:20:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:0011:49:00 14:02:30 22 Basic Novice Femminile – Silver – Gruppo 3 Free Skating 00:10:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:0015:05:00 16:46:30 15 Advanced Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 1 Short Program 00:20:00 00:02:20 00:02:00 00:02:0016:47:00 18:13:20 16 Advanced Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 2 Short Program 00:00:00 00:02:20 00:02:00 00:02:0018:24:00 18:35:40 1 Senior Femminile – Gold Short Program 00:00:00 00:02:40 00:02:00 00:02:0009:30:00 09:59:30 5 Basic Novice Maschile – Silver Free Skating 00:00:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:0010:10:00 10:19:30 1 Basic Novice Maschile – Gold Free Skating 00:00:00 00:02:30 00:02:00 00:02:0010:30:00 10:51:30 2 Senior Femminile – Silver Free Skating 00:00:00 00:04:00 00:03:00 00:03:0011:02:00 11:36:00 1 Senior Maschile – Silver Free Skating 00:20:00 00:04:00 00:03:00 00:03:0011:37:00 13:20:30 15 Advanced Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 1 Free Skating 00:10:00 00:03:00 00:02:00 00:02:0014:25:00 16:04:00 16 Advanced Novice Femminile – Gold – Gruppo 2 Free Skating 00:00:00 00:03:00 00:02:00 00:02:0016:15:00 16:29:00 1 Senior Femminile – Gold Free Skating 00:00:00 00:04:00 00:03:00 00:03:00